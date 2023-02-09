FM Sitharaman takes the next step towards global crypto regulation in meeting with IMF

In the meeting, Sitharaman urged the IMF to develop a globally coordinated approach to regulate crypto assets. Sitharaman had voiced her concerns many times earlier against the unregulated use of cryptocurrency.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday held a virtual conversation with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to discuss the upcoming G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting in Bengaluru. The meeting is supposed to be held later this month.

In the meeting, Sitharaman urged the IMF to develop a globally coordinated approach to regulate crypto assets. Sitharaman had voiced her concerns many times earlier against the unregulated use of cryptocurrency. "No one will be able to singularly handle it," she said last year on her visit to the US.

Sitharaman stressed on the need to ensure food and energy security and asked it to Support India to develop evidence-based policy guidance on the issue.

Sithraman also thanked the multilateral funding agency for its support to India on various work streams under the G20 Finance Track.

As per the tweet put out by the Finance Ministry, Georgieva congratulated India on its strong economic performance among ongoing global volatility.

The Finance Ministry said that both the leaders also discussed the timely completion of the 16th General Review of Quota (GRQ) to strengthen the Global Financial Safety Net.

Both leaders expressed solidarity with those affected in the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria. As per the latest data, death toll in the countries have crossed the 16,000 mark.