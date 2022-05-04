NFTs of Kamal Hasaan's movie to be launched at Cannes Film Festival

VistaVerse, the soon to be launched metaverse experience by Vistas Media Capital, will launch veteran actor Kamal Hasaan's movie's NFTs at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival 2022.

Vistas Media Capital will launch its first metaverse experience in VistaVerse in association with Lotus Meta Entertainment, and it has components of virtual land sale, experiences, games and a marketplace.

VistaVerse's launch will also be in partnership with Raaj Kamal Films International's movie 'Vikram' starring veteran actor Kamal Haasan.

VistaVerse will also offer Vikram NFTs, which will enable access to the experience and additionally offer more real-world utilities to the buyers, such as access to unique artwork of characters, digital avatars, props, posters, mystery boxes, film memorabilia, fan interaction moments, private screenings, access to by-invite only to a travelling VistaDome party and a choice to convert some of the NFTs to actual underlying tangible assets.

The Vikram NFTs will also give preferential access to virtual land sale in Mumbai and Chennai in VistaVerse.

Abhayanand Singh, Group CEO of Vistas Media Capital states, said, "We are very excited to announce the launch of Vikram NFTs in Vistaverse which is the first such utility-based NFTs with multiple benefits to the owner. We believe that VistaVerse is the first real and tangible metaverse in India backed by 350 creative enthusiasts across 7 businesses owned by Vistas Media Capital."

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan said, "It has been a pleasure to be a part of Fantico, and I look forward to Vistavers,e which is uniquely placed to create a bridge between fans, fandom and talent in a language and platform that the youth today relates to. I am sure this will set a benchmark for more creators to use this disruption of content by blockchain for their future endeavours."