NFT ticketing could change the future of events, here’s how

Ticketing is one such avenue that holds promise for NFTs. Over the last couple of years, plenty of brands and events have implemented NFTs in their ticketing processes, and the outcomes have been beneficial for customers and organisations alike. But what is NFT ticketing and can it disrupt the future of events? Tag along to find out.

The buzz around NFT artworks seems to have died down in recent months. This is evident from declining NFT sales figures towards the end of 2022. However, the technology behind these digital assets still holds plenty of utility. As such, several platforms have been experimenting with NFTs, trying to find new and improved use cases for these unique assets.

Ticketing is one such avenue that holds promise for NFTs. Over the last couple of years, plenty of brands and events have implemented NFTs in their ticketing processes, and the outcomes have been beneficial for customers and organisations alike. But what is NFT ticketing and can it disrupt the future of events? Tag along to find out.

NFT ticketing: What is it and how does it work?

NFT tickets are nothing but blockchain-based versions of physical or digital tickets. They signify proof of payment and the right to entry to events and experiences. The process of issuing NFT tickets is also fairly simple. The event organiser simply mints the required number of NFTs on a blockchain of their choice. While doing so, they can code the cost of the ticket into the NFT’s metadata or they can leave the price open to bidding.

The NFTs can then be posted on the event organiser’s website or an NFT marketplace. Customers can pay for the ticket using crypto or fiat currency and the NFT will be transferred to their crypto wallet. Then, customers need to simply furnish the NFT ticket on entry. After a quick QR scan, the NFT ticket will be verified and the user will be granted entry into the event.

How are NFT tickets different from normal tickets?

Firstly, NFT tickets cannot be faked or forged. This is because they are minted on the blockchain which provides a tamperproof record of ownership. A quick check will help ascertain who is the rightful owner of the NFT ticket, along with the purchase history of the asset. On the other hand, physical or digital tickets can be easily faked or forged. Digital tickets these days are especially prone to photoshopping and forgery.

NFT tickets can also help restore lost revenue from scalpers who purchase tickets in mass, just to resell them to others. In the U.S. alone, this secondary market accounts for upwards of $5 billion. That’s money that’s simply seeped through the cracks.

However, with NFT tickets, the issuer receives a small percentage of every sale amount in the secondary market. This can add up to a significant amount of revenue, especially if the event is in demand. NFT tickets also create fan engagement and loyalty. Brands can extend certain exclusive offers to users who have NFT tickets for certain events. These offers can be increased based on the number of NFT tickets the user has collected over time.

NFT tickets are rising in popularity

Owing to these benefits, several popular brands and events have adopted NFT ticketing. For instance, the world-famous music concert, Coachella, has already issued 10 lifetime NFT passes. These tickets provide users with lifetime access to the concert along with exclusive benefits such as front-row access and celebrity-chef dinners. The ticket also has benefits for Coachella; whenever the ticket is resold, the concert organisers will receive royalty payments.

Similarly, NFT ticketing platform YellowHeart partnered up with MGM Grand Resorts to auction a collection of tickets for a hip-hop dance performance by the world-famous crew, the Jabbawockeez. YellowHeart created 1,100 NFT tickets which sold out pretty quickly. YellowHeart has provided similar solutions for other artists such as Maroon5, Kings of Leon, etc.

In another instance, back in September 2022, Flybondi, a low-budget airline in Argentina offered 2.5 million NFT flight tickets through an NFT marketplace called TravelX.

Risks of NFT tickets

Everything has its pros and cons and NFT tickets are no different. While these assets offer plenty of benefits, they come with some drawbacks too. Firstly, while it is extremely easy to mint NFT tickets, a certain amount of blockchain knowledge is required to ensure a smooth process. Also, users need to have and know how to use crypto wallets to receive and safely store their NFT tickets. Also, since cryptos and NFTs have not yet reached mainstream adoption, users willing to purchase NFT tickets may be limited. Further, there is always the chance of scams, especially with first-time users.

Conclusion

NFT tickets have a lot of scope in the future. They offers several benefits for issuers and holders as well. However, there is a long way to go before NFT tickets see mainstream adoption. Fortunately, with several major brands and events implementing NFT ticketing experiences, the adoption of this technology should see rapid growth in the coming years.