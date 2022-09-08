A roundup of distilleries & breweries that have tapped into NFT technology

By CNBCTV18.com

NFTs have had an astronomical rise to fame. They went from a relatively unknown technology a few years ago, to a booming industry that celebrities, brands and some of the biggest companies in the world want in on.

The spirits industry has also flowed with the times; several renowned distilleries and breweries have already jumped onto the NFT bandwagon, and plenty more continue to do so. Tag along as we unpack some of the most noteworthy NFT releases from the liquor industry.

Johnnie Walker

On September 1, Johnnie Walker, the world's premier scotch whisky label, announced its second NFT release. The collection consists of 75 limited edition Ghost and Rare Port Dundas Master Sets. The collection will be available on BlockBar from September 9 onwards, with each NFT priced at $775. The extremely rare expression will be presented in a Baccarat Crystal decanter enclosed in a handmade wooden storage box. BlockBar will hold the physical bottle until the owner is ready to redeem the NFT. Alternatively, they could gift or resell the bottle on the BlockBar marketplace.

William Grant & Sons

One of the things this Scottish distiller is known for is its flagship single malt label, Glenfiddich. Besides being among the most awarded brands in the spirits industry, it is also one of the first liquor labels to test the NFT waters. In October 2021, Glenfiddich launched a collection of 15 limited edition NFTs in collaboration with BlockBar.

Each NFT represented a rare, 46-year-old bottle of single malt scotch whisky. A 1973 vintage, aged in an Armagnac cask, to be more specific. The collection was listed exclusively on BlockBar's NFT marketplace with a floor price of $18,000 each. Owners can sell their NFT or swap it for the actual bottle at any time through BlockBar.

The Dalmore

The Dalmore is perhaps one of the rarest and most exclusive scotch whisky labels worldwide. Its latest release, The Dalmore's Decades No. 6 Collection, sold for over $1.1 million at Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong. Spurred on by this success, the brand decided to make its NFT debut through its Decades No. 4 Collection. Each set in this collection contains whiskies from four decades, the 70s, 80s, 90s, and 2000s, each hand-selected by Master Distiller Richard Paterson.

The set will contain four decanters with black collars and stoppers, each having an authentic display and an exclusive number engravement. The NFT holder is also entitled to a private visit to The Dalmore's distillery in Scotland. And once again, the physical bottle will be stored with BlockBar and can be redeemed at any time. The set was priced at $137,000 each.

Bacardi

Bacardi is known to use NFT technology for the greater good of society. In September 2021, the brand launched its limited-edition Reserva Ocho Sherry Cask Finish rum through an NFT. The company hired ace photographer Cam Kirk to shoot exclusive portraits of the collection. Kirk also created video effects and interactive motion graphics for the NFT. Bacardi will use the proceeds from the NFT sale to support Black-owned establishments trying to acquire liquor licenses.

Earlier in 2017, Bacardi partnered with Caribbean music producer Boi-1da to shine the light on aspiring female music producers. The company selected three rising stars — Bambii, Denise De'ion and Perfxn — to create Caribbean-inspired tracks, which were then minted as NFTs. The proceeds from this collection will go towards empowering budding young female musicians.

Dictador

Dictador is a Colombian rum manufacturer that has been in the business for more than a century. It had one of the most well-rounded NFT releases, which saw the launch of 10 limited edition bottles of the 1976 Dictador Generations rum.

Each bottle has personalised packaging with an album that tells the story of its making. It comes with perks such as a five-star stay in Colombia and a tour of the family's private distillery and collection. The NFT denotes not just the limited-edition rum but also the experience on offer. Rightly, the price of the NFT is currently around $50,000.

Budweiser

Conversations around American football begin and end around Bud Light, and the brand wanted to bank on this connection between product and sport.

Therefore, before Super Bowl 56, the company launched a new product, Bud Light NEXT, a zero-carb beer. Along with the product, Budweiser also launched an NFT collection named after and centred around Bud Light Next. The collection featured 12,422 digital artworks that began at $399 each.

Before this, the company also launched its Budverse Cans collection in November 2021. It featured artworks of the brand's first beer can produced in 1936. Aptly, the collection consists of 1,936 artworks, of which 36 are considered gold NFTs, costing $999, while the rest were priced at $499.

Hennessy

Hennessy is an iconic 250-year-old Cognac producer and one of the latest spirit labels to enter the NFT space. In January this year, the brand launched its NFT product called Hennessy-8. The name comes from the fact that it is a blend of brandies from the firm's last eight master blenders. The elegant decanter comes in an oak storage chest, along with a commemorative sculpture and a toolbox containing tasting glasses, among many other goodies. The collection consists of only two NFTs that will be sold on BlockBar for 58 ETH each, worth about $226,450 at the time.

Conclusion

There are just a few of the famous liquor labels who have made forays into the NFT space. Several other brands have also experimented with these digital assets, some of which include renowned labels such as Stella Artois, Pernod Ricard, Royal Salute, and so on. As time goes by, more and more brands will hop onto the NFT bandwagon, looking to make it big in the digital world.