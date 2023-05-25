NFT | A quick guide on how to build your own non-fungible tokens project

Nine years down the line, NFTs have managed to build a burgeoning marketplace that has attracted popular angel investors, trust funds, and even celebrities.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have come a long way since they were first introduced by digital artist Kevin McCoy, who is known to have minted the first-ever NFT back in 2014. Nine years down the line, NFTs have managed to build a burgeoning marketplace that has attracted popular angel investors, trust funds, and even celebrities.

If you are thinking of capitalising on the hype surrounding NFTs by launching your project, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will outline a step-by step guide that should help you in your endeavours.

What are NFTs?