English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homecryptocurrency NewsNFT | A quick guide on how to build your own non fungible tokens project

    NFT | A quick guide on how to build your own non-fungible tokens project

    NFT | A quick guide on how to build your own non-fungible tokens project
    Read Time6 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 25, 2023 9:30:49 PM IST (Updated)

    Nine years down the line, NFTs have managed to build a burgeoning marketplace that has attracted popular angel investors, trust funds, and even celebrities.

    Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have come a long way since they were first introduced by digital artist Kevin McCoy, who is known to have minted the first-ever NFT back in 2014. Nine years down the line, NFTs have managed to build a burgeoning marketplace that has attracted popular angel investors, trust funds, and even celebrities.

    If you are thinking of capitalising on the hype surrounding NFTs by launching your project, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will outline a step-by step guide that should help you in your endeavours. 
    What are NFTs? 
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X