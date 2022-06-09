After Japan, New York issues regulatory guidance for dollar-backed stablecoins

On June 8, 2022, the New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) released a set of guidelines for crypto firms that issue stablecoins in the state. It explicitly outlines regulations concerning backup reserves, audits, and other norms that licensed operators must adhere to. In doing so, the DFS became the first body in the USA to create such rules for stablecoin issuers.

Spearheaded by Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Cynthia Lummis, the bill comes within a week of similar Japanese legislation that recognised stablecoins and deemed them 'digital money'. While the Japanese bill focuses on creating a safety net for investors, the main aim of the DFS is to prevent future financial disasters, such as the Terra UST crash in May.

"Since DFS approved the first USD-backed stablecoins for issuance in New York in 2018, our regulated entities have had to meet conservative reserve requirements and provide routine attestations to protect consumers and ensure the stability of the coins issued," said DFS Superintendent Adrienne Harris while discussing the regulations.

"Leveraging our years of expertise in the space, our Regulatory Guidance today creates clear criteria for virtual currency companies looking to issue USD-backed stablecoins in New York," she added.

The bill also shares a few similarities with the Japanese guidelines issued earlier this week. Like its eastern counterpart, the DFS has also mandated that stablecoins be fully backed by a "reserve of assets." The reserve value should at least be equal to the value of the stablecoins in circulation at the end of each day. Also, stablecoin holders should be able to redeem their coins for USD at any time.

The bill also highlights some specific assets that can be used as a reserve for stablecoins in the state. These assets include "US Treasury Bills, reverse repurchase agreements fully collateralised by US Treasury bills, US Treasury notes, and/or US Treasury bonds on an overnight basis." The rules also explicitly state that the reserves must not include Treasury Bills that are within three months of their expiry.

Moreover, the reserves must not include any assets of the issuer, such as LUNA in the case of Terra. And finally, all assets must be publicly disclosed by all stablecoin issuers and placed in the custody of the state or depositories or certified custodians.

The issued guidance also requires a Certified Public Accountant to independently scrutinise the reserves at least once a month. These audits aim to maintain a close overwatch on stablecoin issuers and prevent any foreseeable financial disasters.

The DFS mentioned a list of already existing stablecoins under its oversight and clarified that the same rules would apply to them. "Today, the DFS-regulated stablecoins to which this Regulatory Guidance applies are (i) the USDP and BUSD, issued by Paxos Trust Company, LLC; (ii) the GUSD, issued by Gemini Trust Company, LLC; and (iii) the ZUSD, issued by GMO-Z.com Trust Company, Inc. This will apply to any additional U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins that DFS-regulated entities seek to issue," read the official press release.

The Terra UST catastrophe has put all stablecoins on the regulators' radars and has triggered reactive action to prevent it in the future. The DFS mentioned in the press release that it maintains "close contact" with organisations dealing with virtual currencies after the drastic developments in that space.

"This bill is a comprehensive approach to how to create safety and soundness in this industry, how to create transparency, accountability and how to create consumer protections, because of everything that has happened in the last several weeks," said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand at an event.