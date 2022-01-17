'Never tweet anything controversial', Elon Musk quips as he posts this

Sarcasm is billionaire Elon Musk's forte and he has proved it yet again with his latest tweet. On Monday, Musk shared an image saying, "Get fired from your job in five to ten years. Join Twitter today". The post further read, "Say anything you want. Wait for 5-10 years. Surprise! You're fired!"

While the image takes a swipe at the incidents of people losing jobs over their "controversial" tweet(s) in the past, Musk's caption was the icing on the cake. The SpaceX and Tesla chief's cheeky caption said, “Good thing I never tweet anything controversial”.

Musk also posted another goofy tweet that "described" a grape. He shared a clipping of the "Wikipedia" page of the fruit grape. The doctored Wikipedia page he shared said, "Everyone knows what a grape is". Musk captioned with the picture saying, "So informative".

However, Musk's "grape" tweet triggered speculation and many wondered if it was a cryptic announcement for "Grapecoin". Netizens pointed out that Musk's "grape" tweet came just a day after he announced Tesla Inc merchandise can be bought with Dogecoin

Musk's five-word tweet saying -- Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin -- led to a massive jump in the value of Dogecoin. He has tweeted in support of Dogecoin time and again and this has earned him the title of "Dogefather" on the internet.

Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin was created as a "joke" by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, making fun of the wild speculation in cryptocurrencies at the time.

Read Also |