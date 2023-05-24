MVRV ratio and how can it be used to predict Bitcoin’s price

By measuring Bitcoin's MVRV and identifying its lowest and highest points, traders can develop well-thought-out long-term strategies that consider both profitability and potential losses.

On-chain metrics are a popular method for gaining insights into the financial health of blockchain networks. If used correctly, they provide valuable information about market trends and user behaviour within the crypto ecosystem.

Similarly, Market Value to Realised Value, or MVRV, is one such metric that can be used to determine the state of a cryptocurrency. The ratio indicates when the market value of a cryptocurrency is either above or below its perceived value. Here’s a deeper dive into the MVRV ratio and how it can be used to analyse Bitcoin market cycles and identify potential tops and bottoms.

What is the MVRV ratio?

MVRV, short for Market Value to Realised Value, represents the ratio between the current price and the realised price of an asset. It is calculated by dividing a crypto’s market capitalization by its realised capitalization.

The realised price is determined by the average price at which each coin or token was last moved on-chain. In simpler words, MVRV measures the "Unrealized Profit" held within the supply. It shows the ratio between the current price and the average price at which coins or tokens were acquired.

An MVRV value above one shows that the market cap is larger than the realised cap, while a value below one shows that the realised cap is larger than the market cap.

Overall, MVRV reflects the average profit or loss of a particular crypto currently in circulation, based on its current price. The same helps evaluate if a cryptocurrency is overbought or oversold.

For example, if the MVRV ratio is 2.2, it means the price is 2.2 times the realised price, indicating overvalued conditions. Conversely, if the MVRV ratio is 0.8, it means the price is 0.8 times the realised price, indicating undervalued conditions.

Let us take the example of Bitcoin. If Bitcoin’s MVRV value is 2.0 and if all holders sell their BTCs, it means that they would generate an average profit of 100 percent (2x the price of Bitcoin). The higher the MVRV value, the more traders have historically demonstrated their willingness to sell.

On the other hand, a negative MVRV value suggests that the asset is undervalued on average. In such a case, if all Bitcoins were sold, most traders would realise losses at the current Bitcoin price.

How can MVRV help to predict BTC prices?

First, it is important to understand that the market value of Bitcoin is determined by multiplying the current price of Bitcoin by the total number of Bitcoins in circulation, which gives us the market cap. On the other hand, the realised value is determined by considering the price of each Bitcoin the last time it was moved, meaning when it was sent from one wallet to another. By adding up these individual prices and taking them on average, we get the realised value, which is then multiplied by the total coins in circulation.

If the market value is significantly lower than the realised value, it indicates that buying Bitcoin during these periods can lead to higher returns.

The MVRV ratio typically falls within three ranges:

> Green area: Between 0 and -0.5, where Bitcoin’s price is below its "fair value."

> Neutral range: Between 0 and 7, indicating that Bitcoin’s price is within the "fair value" range.

> Red area: Between 7 and 9, where Bitcoin’s price is above its "fair value."

Historically, Bitcoin has formed bottoms and bullish reversals when the MVRV ratio is in the green. Similarly, MVRV values in the red have been associated with Bitcoin tops and subsequent selling.

As a result, the MVRV value can provide insight into possible price patterns for Bitcoin. This information can provide insights into the potential patterns that Bitcoin’s price might follow.

Conclusion

MVRV is an informative metric that provides insights into the market dynamics and investor patterns of not only Bitcoin but also other coins in the market. However, there are other on-chain metrics such as NUPL (Net Unrealized Profit/Loss) and SOPR (Spent Output Profit Ratio) that can also be combined with the MVRV to gain a deeper understanding of the market.