English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homecryptocurrency NewsMVRV ratio and how can it be used to predict Bitcoin’s price

MVRV ratio and how can it be used to predict Bitcoin’s price

MVRV ratio and how can it be used to predict Bitcoin’s price
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 24, 2023 10:33:46 PM IST (Published)

By measuring Bitcoin's MVRV and identifying its lowest and highest points, traders can develop well-thought-out long-term strategies that consider both profitability and potential losses.

On-chain metrics are a popular method for gaining insights into the financial health of blockchain networks. If used correctly, they provide valuable information about market trends and user behaviour within the crypto ecosystem. 

Similarly, Market Value to Realised Value, or MVRV, is one such metric that can be used to determine the state of a cryptocurrency. The ratio indicates when the market value of a cryptocurrency is either above or below its perceived value. Here’s a deeper dive into the MVRV ratio and how it can be used to analyse Bitcoin market cycles and identify potential tops and bottoms. 
What is the MVRV ratio?  
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X