MVRV ratio and how can it be used to predict Bitcoin’s price

By measuring Bitcoin's MVRV and identifying its lowest and highest points, traders can develop well-thought-out long-term strategies that consider both profitability and potential losses.

On-chain metrics are a popular method for gaining insights into the financial health of blockchain networks. If used correctly, they provide valuable information about market trends and user behaviour within the crypto ecosystem.

Similarly, Market Value to Realised Value, or MVRV, is one such metric that can be used to determine the state of a cryptocurrency. The ratio indicates when the market value of a cryptocurrency is either above or below its perceived value. Here’s a deeper dive into the MVRV ratio and how it can be used to analyse Bitcoin market cycles and identify potential tops and bottoms.

What is the MVRV ratio?