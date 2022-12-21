Homecryptocurrency news

Multi-sig vs multi-party computation wallets: Difference explained

Multi-sig vs multi-party computation wallets: Difference explained

4 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 21, 2022 3:34:50 PM IST (Published)

Unlike a multi-sig wallet, which requires more than a single private key for validating a transaction, an MPC wallet uses a single private key which is sharded and distributed between multiple individuals.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

25 car launches in 2023 from Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and other carmakers

IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch | UK FTA: Brain drain is a worry as India push for easy visa for the skilled

IST5 Min(s) Read

Nestle hopes worst of inflation is over but finds spelling out 2023 outlook difficult

IST2 Min(s) Read

Union territories top India's Social Progress Index 2022 list but Jharkhand and Bihar have a long way to go

IST4 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Cryptocurrencye-wallets

Next Article

Cryptoverse had a tough 2022 with many fearing that the party might be over