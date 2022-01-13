Mining stocks hit after Bitcoin’s nosedive from record high

The slump in Bitcoin’s price over the last two months has dragged the ancillary bitcoin mining stocks through the mud. But, the value loss in mining stocks has been much faster than in Bitcoin.

While Bitcoin shed 38 percent from its all-time high of $69,000 in November 2021, a few mining stocks have almost halved in the same period.

The crypto mining space has garnered a lot of attention since blockchain technology took off with the arrival of Bitcoin and later, Ethereum . Experts believe two key factors are responsible for the current fall in the mining segment – miners’ reaction to Bitcoin price fluctuations and rising environmental concerns surrounding the mining process.

Before delving into details, it is important to understand that miners are just transaction validators on the blockchain. They are labelled as ‘miners’ since they earn rewards for devoting computing power to the blockchain and its processing. This is very similar to gold mining, wherein heavy machinery and dedicated tools must be deployed in return for a reward in the form of Bitcoins and some fees.

Some of the most prominent crypto mining players have suffered a massive loss in value. Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, one of the largest miners, have dropped from a high of nearly $76 in November 2021 to $30 now. Riot Blockchain and Greenridge General Holdings have also seen their share prices nearly halve from prices seen in November.

For Bitcoin miners, profitability depends on the price of the cryptocurrency since they receive the coin as their reward for mining. Therefore, mining companies’ stocks remain sensitive to the price of the underlying coin. The hit is directly felt at the bottom line since a large chunk of their investment is in fixed cost, i.e., the entire infrastructure erected to create a mining hub.

In a bullish market environment, miners can sell high and make money as the price of Bitcoin rises after they have been rewarded in the cryptocurrency. However, when the crypto is witnessing a downtrend, the value of rewards becomes worth much less.

The environmental implications of mining present another challenge. The crackdown by China on crypto mining has led to a mass exodus of miners to other countries like Kazakhstan, Canada, and the USA. Until last year, Kazakhstan was home to 18 percent of the global bitcoin mining activity, making it the second-largest bitcoin mining country.

But blockchain technology is power-intensive, and Kazakhstan is majorly powered by coal. This has resulted in crypto mining farms huddling around local coal mines with entire towns surrounding them. The mines, however, are old, inefficient, and therefore, polluting. At a time when authorities are focused on decarbonising the economy, this has become a major cause for concern.

To add to it, political conflicts in Kazakhstan have led to internet shutdowns, thus heavily disrupting Bitcoin mining activities.

“While we recognise the price of Bitcoin is volatile and difficult to predict over the short-term, over the longer-term, we are bullish on the price of the digital asset, which is an important revenue driver,” reported Cantor analyst Mike Colonnese for Riot.