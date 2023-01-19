Meta Master Guild: The world’s first mobile-focused Web3 gaming ecosystem

Meta Masters Guild (MMG) is aiming to create “high quality, blockchain integrated mobile games” that are fun and also provide crypto rewards to players. In doing so, MMG is trying to shift the focus from rewards to re-playability. The team hopes to achieve this by building quick-play games that are less time-consuming and inexpensive to create.

Play-to-earn (P2E) games have become quite popular over the last couple of years. They allow players to earn crypto while playing games and having fun. However, these platforms face one persistent problem — they focus more on earning crypto than playing the game and enjoying it. Therefore, players usually rush to these platforms but cash out after making enough earnings/getting bored of the game.

One project that’s looking to change this is Meta Master Guild (MMG). The platform touts itself as the first mobile-focused gaming guild and aims to solve the issues around P2E gaming by introducing the play-and-earn model. But what is MMG and how does it work? Tag along to find out.

Meta Master Guild, what is it?

Meta Masters Guild (MMG) touts itself as the world’s first dedicated Web3 mobile gaming project. The platform aims to create “high quality, blockchain integrated mobile games” that are fun and also provide crypto rewards to players. In doing so, MMG is trying to shift the focus from rewards to replayability. The team hopes to achieve this by building quick-play games that are less time-consuming and inexpensive to create.

The platform is currently working on three games: Raid NFT, Meta Kart Racers and Meta Masters World. Of these three games, Meta Kart Racers is the closest to completion and is expected to be launched later this year. In this game, users can select a driver and a kart and go racing against other players.

There is a diverse option of tracks that players can choose to race on. The game also has a dedicated Arcade Mode that allows users to play solo as well.

Raid NFTs is designed to be a fantasy action game while Meta Master Guild will serve as the open-world Metaverse of the ecosystem, which will feature a robust marketplace where players can trade, buy or sell in-game assets. The team also welcomes other studios and game developers to create games in the MMG ecosystem.

The platform uses the ERC-20 MEMAG token as its native cryptocurrency. However, gaming rewards are distributed in the form of Gem tokens. Users can collect Gems by playing different games on the platform. Gems can also be used to purchase in-game upgrades and other assets. Users can also re-invest these Gems through staking and numerous other methods. Or they can trade their Gems for MEMAG tokens and cash them out for fiat or other cryptocurrencies.

Players can also win NFTs while playing the various games on the platform. Alternatively, users can also buy NFTs from the MMG store. Players can also tap into a passive income by staking their Gems, MEMAGs or their NFTs.

And yes, in case you were wondering, the platform has undergone a smart contract audit by SolidProof and its team has been KYC-verified by Coinsniper. This should eliminate any fears of a rug pull or a scam.

The journey so far

MMG has generated a massive response among investors and potential players. The project completed the first phase of its presale, generating more than $500,000 with 1 MEMAG token selling for just $0.007.

On January 17, the platform launched its second presale round, with MEMAG priced at $0.013. At the time of writing, the project had raised $645,081 of its $1.12 million target. The current presale round will run till January 29.

There are 5 more pre-sale rounds after that, but tokens will keep getting more expensive. As a result, by the time the pre-sale is over, there will be a 228 percent increase in MEMAG prices which started from $0.007 in the first phase of the presale.

Project tokenomics

Like most projects, MMG has a supply hard cap, with a maximum of 1 billion tokens set to enter circulation. Of these 1 billion tokens, the platform has put aside 35 percent of the supply for its presale rounds. In Q2 of 2023, MMG plans to release another 15 percent of the supply for CEX and DEX listings.

The remaining 50 percent of the tokens will be distributed to the team (10 percent), used for ecosystem development (15 percent) and building a reserve (10 percent), set aside to create liquidity (5 percent), and maintain the marketplace (15 percent).

Conclusion

Meta Master Guild has a solid roadmap and a dedicated team. Moreover, it has been ranked as one of the most desirable projects this year and the market has responded accordingly. However, it is still important to remember that investing in any asset, especially if volatile, should always be done after thorough self-research is conducted.