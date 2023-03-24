Explained: The Mask Network and why its native token has rallied 50% over the week

Founded in 2017 by Suji Yan, the Mask Network functions as a bridge between web2 and web3. It is a simple browser extension and mobile app that allows users to send cryptocurrency, utilise decentralised applications (DApps), and share encrypted content through popular social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. The platform also provides convenient fiat on-ramp facilities, allowing users to purchase crypto with ease.

After the disastrous events of 2022, the crypto market has made a significant comeback this year. Several tokens have registered massive price spikes, some even hitting their all-time highs in the last couple of months. The latest token to join the list of high-fliers in 2023 is MASK, the governance token of the Mask Network. The token is up 200 percent since the start of the year, after registering 48 percent gains over the last week alone. But what is the Mask Network and why is its governance token shooting for the moon? Tag along to find out.

What is the Mask Network?

Founded in 2017 by Suji Yan, the Mask Network functions as a bridge between web2 and web3. It is a simple browser extension and mobile app that allows users to send cryptocurrency, utilise decentralised applications (DApps), and share encrypted content through popular social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. The platform also provides convenient fiat on-ramp facilities, allowing users to purchase crypto with ease.

With the Mask browser extension or mobile app, users can purchase crypto from various decentralised exchanges (DEXs), directly from their Twitter accounts. Through integrated widgets, users can swap assets through DEXs like Uniswap, SushiSwap, Ox, and dHEDGE. Similarly, users can also purchase and trade NFTs through platforms such as OpenSea, Rarible, etc. You can also send out encrypted messages that will only be visible to your friends with the Mask Extension/mobile app.

Basically, the platform allows users access to the open and decentralised world of web3 with utmost convenience. The browser extension is available on Chrome and Firefox. The mobile app is available in beta mode for Android and iOS.

What is the MASK token?

The Mask Network launched $MASK in February 2021. It functions as the governance token of the platform. The token was launched through an Initial Twitter Offering (ITO), which allowed users to purchase tokens through Twitter. Through this unique token sale, the Mask Network released 100 million $MASK tokens into circulation. Each $MASK earns users one vote on platform proposals. An added nugget: The Mask Network now offers ITO solutions to new projects looking to launch their tokens.

Why is $MASK rallying?

Back in November 2022, $MASK registered a significant price rally after Binance added the token to its Bluebird Index on November 2. This index tracks the price of BNB, DOGE and MASK. It was created just after Elon Musk took over Twitter (on October 27, 2022), a deal that Binance also contributed to.

As such, several crypto enthusiasts saw the Bluebird Index as a cohort of tokens that could be integrated into the microblogging site, especially with Elon Musk now at the helm. Not to mention, the Mask Network already allowed users to access several web3 features through their Twitter accounts.

Therefore, $MASK jumped from $1.36 on October 28, a few days before the launch of the Bluebird index, to $5.1627 by Nov 3, the day after the index was released.

More recently, on March 7, Binance updated its proof-of-reserve assets to include MASK. This caused the token to spike by nearly 29 percent, jumping from $3.27 on March 6 to $4.20 on March 7. However, the next day, Silvergate Bank announced that it was winding down the business and opting for voluntary liquidation. This caused MASK to retrace its steps back to $2.71.

However, once the crypto market bounced back from the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank, $MASK resumed its upward trajectory. Several whales also got behind the token, causing its price to rally. Retail investors began mimicking the whales, resulting in a sustained price increase over the last few days.

Conclusion

Given its recent performance, $MASK is a token to watch out for in the coming weeks and months. However, cryptocurrencies are known to be highly volatile. Their prices can tumble despite the strongest growth indicators. Therefore, it is extremely important to do your own research and invest only as much as you can afford to lose completely.

