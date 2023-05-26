What are the major factors that influence crypto prices

The price fluctuation is what makes the movement of cryptocurrencies difficult to predict, especially now that the market is trading sideways. However, there are some key factors that influence crypto prices, and looking out for them can better prepare you for incoming price changes. Let's find out what these factors are.

Factors affecting crypto prices

Some macroeconomic factors that affect crypto prices are common to what you might find in traditional markets which include stocks, bonds, and fiat currencies. However, some factors are unique to the cryptocurrency market.

Demand and Supply

Similar to traditional assets such as commodities, securities, and stocks, cryptocurrencies are also influenced by the interplay of supply and demand. For example, Bitcoin’s maximum supply is limited to 21 million tokens, and currently, 92 percent of the Bitcoins have already been issued. This defined number maintains scarcity, which helps grow Bitcoin’s price over the long-run.

On that note, the supply mechanism of a particular token is called tokenomics, and not all tokens have a fixed supply like Bitcoin. For instance, Ethereum has no supply cap.

Additionally, some cryptocurrencies also employ a burn mechanism. Burning a token involves sending it to a null or unrecoverable address on the blockchain, which helps restrict the circulating supply of tokens from growing excessively in value.

In basic economic concepts, if the number of people who want to buy crypto exceeds those who want to sell, the price would rise. Conversely, if the number of people who want to sell surpasses those who want to buy, the price will decrease.

Sentiment and social media

One of the ways in which sentiment is measured is through the Fear and Greed Index, which indicates whether the market is bullish or bearish. A bull market favors the majority of investors and traders since prices are constantly rising. Meanwhile, a bear market is normally followed by capital outflows and discounted prices. Thus, market sentiment can mobilise a large group of people to make bullish or bearish bets in the market, thereby affecting crypto prices.

Social media also plays a pivotal role in this regard. For example, Elon Musk's tweets have been known to pump meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Additionally, the media hype surrounding the launch of a cryptocurrency can affect its trading volume in a positive or negative way.

PEPE meme coin is a good example of how social media hype can fuel crypto prices. PEPE’s price soared by 300 percent just a week after its launch, prior to which it was trending on Twitter with 1.29 million tweets.

Around the same time, the Good Gensler (GENSLR) meme coin also surged by 3000 percent. Prior to the price increase, GENSLR was trending on Twitter with over 1.18 million tweets.

Node count and listings

Node count shows the number of computers in the blockchain network. This demonstrates the community's strength, as a higher number of nodes indicates a resilient network. To determine if a particular cryptocurrency has a fair price or is overbought, one can compare the node count and the market cap to draw a conclusion. A high count indicates that more people are interacting with a particular currency. Many a time, cryptocurrency price increases are preceded by an increase in node count.

The listing of any token on popular crypto exchanges also drives up its price as it makes the cryptocurrency accessible to a larger group of people. For example, Floki recently secured a listing on a well-known crypto exchange, Binance US. Following this development, Floki’s price rose by 50 percent on April 24, rising from $0.0000281334 to $0.0000494994.

Macroeconomic factors

Crypto is often regarded as a hedge against macroeconomic factors, but it is not completely immune to external abnormalities. For instance, during an economic recession, individuals may limit their investments in any asset, including cryptocurrencies. People might even choose to liquidate the crypto investments they currently hold.

An example of this can be seen when the Federal Reserve increased interest rates several times last year. It was reported that the crypto market suffered as a result of dampened appetite for high-risk assets. When interest rates rise, people tend to shift from high-risk investments to low-risk ones, and the opposite occurs when interest rates are lowered.

Conclusion

Crypto prices can fluctuate significantly but taking note of the above mentioned factors can put you in a better position when the market changes direction. In addition, there are numerous other on-chain metrics and technical indicators that you can look at as well. Therefore, it is essential to conduct your own research and enhance your understanding of the fundamentals of cryptocurrencies. This knowledge will enable you to better utilise these factors and make informed investment decisions based on rational analysis.