What are the major factors that influence crypto prices

Cryptocurrencies are known for their bouts of volatility. At times, it’s common for a cryptocurrency to pump by triple digits and then fall in the red soon after. This price fluctuation is what makes the movement of cryptocurrencies difficult to predict, especially now that the market is trading sideways. However, there are some key factors that influence crypto prices, and looking out for them can better prepare you for incoming price changes. Let's find out what these factors are.

Factors affecting crypto prices

Some macroeconomic factors that affect crypto prices are common to what you might find in traditional markets which include stocks, bonds, and fiat currencies. However, some factors are unique to the cryptocurrency market.

Demand and Supply

Similar to traditional assets such as commodities, securities, and stocks, cryptocurrencies are also influenced by the interplay of supply and demand. For example, Bitcoin’s maximum supply is limited to 21 million tokens, and currently, 92 percent of the Bitcoins have already been issued. This defined number maintains scarcity, which helps grow Bitcoin’s price over the long-run.