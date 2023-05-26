English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homecryptocurrency NewsWhat are the major factors that influence crypto prices

    What are the major factors that influence crypto prices

    What are the major factors that influence crypto prices
    Read Time5 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 26, 2023 3:13:17 PM IST (Published)

    The price fluctuation is what makes the movement of cryptocurrencies difficult to predict, especially now that the market is trading sideways. However, there are some key factors that influence crypto prices, and looking out for them can better prepare you for incoming price changes. Let's find out what these factors are.

    Cryptocurrencies are known for their bouts of volatility. At times, it’s common for a cryptocurrency to pump by triple digits and then fall in the red soon after. This price fluctuation is what makes the movement of cryptocurrencies difficult to predict, especially now that the market is trading sideways. However, there are some key factors that influence crypto prices, and looking out for them can better prepare you for incoming price changes. Let's find out what these factors are.

    Factors affecting crypto prices
    Some macroeconomic factors that affect crypto prices are common to what you might find in traditional markets which include stocks, bonds, and fiat currencies. However, some factors are unique to the cryptocurrency market.
    Demand and Supply
    Similar to traditional assets such as commodities, securities, and stocks, cryptocurrencies are also influenced by the interplay of supply and demand. For example, Bitcoin’s maximum supply is limited to 21 million tokens, and currently, 92 percent of the Bitcoins have already been issued. This defined number maintains scarcity, which helps grow Bitcoin’s price over the long-run.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X