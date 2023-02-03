Everything you need to know about Litecoin’s upcoming halving event

When the Litecoin network was launched in 2011, miners received 50 LTC for every block they mined. Four years later, in 2015, the block reward was halved to 25 LTC. Similarly, the reward was further reduced to 12.5 LTC in 2019 and now with the upcoming halving event this year, it will be brought down to just 6.25 LTC.

Launched in 2011, Litecoin has quickly become one of the most popular crypto networks in the world. Currently, it ranks 13th among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, with a market capitalisation of over $7.13 billion. Moreover, the platform’s native currency, LTC, has been posting impressive gains over the last few months.

For instance, in November 2022, when most other coins were reeling from the collapse of FTX, LTC managed to register a sharp increase. The token jumped from $60.10 on November 21 (just days after SBF filed for bankruptcy) to $83.19 on December 5. That translates to a 38 percent increase at a time when most coins registered double-digit losses.

According to data from Santiment, a leading crypto analytics firm, there were two reasons for this surprise jump: increasing Litecoin adoption and the protocol’s upcoming halving event, which is scheduled later this year. But what is Litecoin halving, what is its significance and how is it contributing to LTC’s recent growth spurt? Tag along to find out.

Litecoin halving: What is it?

For the unacquainted, Litecoin was created as a fork of the Bitcoin network. Charlie Lee, a former Google engineer, was concerned that Bitcoin, specifically its mining process, was becoming too centrally controlled.

Therefore, in 2011 Lee set out on creating a more decentralised, “lite version of Bitcoin” and that’s how Litecoin was born. As a forked version of Bitcoin, Litecoin shares several similarities with the legacy network, including the proof-of-work consensus mechanism and the halving cycle. Therefore, just like Bitcoin, Litecoin’s mining rewards are halved every four years.

Back in 2011, when the Litecoin network was launched, miners received 50 LTC for every block they mined. Four years later, in 2015, the block reward was halved to 25 LTC. Similarly, the reward was further reduced to 12.5 LTC in 2019 and now with the upcoming halving event this year, it will be brought down to just 6.25 LTC.

What is the significance of Litecoin’s halving cycle?

TradingView, one of the top fintech analytic tools in the market, suggested that LTC rallies considerably before and after a halving event. For instance, as per its findings, LTC bottomed out 122 days before the first halving date.

The token then rallied 820 percent leading up to the halving date and surged a massive 14,800 percent after the halving was completed. Similarly, LTC hit a bottom 243 days before its second halving. It then rallied 550 percent leading up to the halving date. Finally, once the halving was completed, the token rallied over 1,574 percent.

An article by Investing.com sheds light on the length of LTC’s pre-halving rally. According to the article, LTC's first pre-halving rally lasted for 90 days, its second lasted for 180 days, and therefore, the upcoming rally is expected to last for 360 days. This seems in line with LTC’s performance since August 2021. The token has nearly doubled in value since then, going from $53.06 at the end of August 2022 to $99.02 at the time of writing.

LTC whales seemed to have picked up on this information. Santiment data shows that wallet addresses holding between 100 LTC and 1,000 LTC have purchased more than 1.5 million LTC tokens in the last 6 months. Some began piling up LTC tokens as early as July when LTC was trading below $60. Thus, with LTC recording stellar growth over the last couple of months, these wallet addresses should be deep in the green.

As far as timing LTC investments are concerned, crypto analyst, Rekt Capital, provides another interesting insight. According to Rekt’s findings, LTC’s rally hit its highest point 31 days before the first halving date. Similarly, in 2019, LTC topped out 61 days before its second halving event. Therefore, it is possible that, this time around, LTC’s rally could reach its highest point 92 days before halving.

Conclusion

A halving cycle is a significant event in the timeline of a crypto project. It often results in substantial gains and adds tremendous momentum to a coin’s growth trajectory. A reduction in coins entering circulation should lead to a rise in demand and subsequently result in price appreciation.

However, cryptocurrencies are known to be highly volatile. As such, the prices of these assets can fluctuate wildly in a matter of hours and even go against the strongest of indicators. Therefore, it is extremely important to do your own research and invest only as much as you can afford to lose completely.

At the time of writing, Litecoin was changing hands at $98.81, down 1.62 percent over the last 24 hours. The coin has also registered a 44 percent increase in the last 90 days.