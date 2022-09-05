Layoffs continue, but experts and crypto funding paint an optimistic picture

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Despite over $2 trillion in the crypto market wipeout, investments still continue to pour in for crypto ventures.

Major cryptocurrencies continue to bleed as the ongoing crypto winter doesn’t seem to show any signs of ending. But despite the prevailing bearish sentiment in the crypto market, experts of the market continue to be optimistic while funding in crypto ventures hasn’t shown any signs of slowdown either.

Despite over $2 trillion in the crypto market wipe out, investments still continue to pour in for crypto ventures. Though investment for many start-ups has slowed down, institutions haven’t completely divorced themselves from crypto. Singapore state investor Temasek was one of the leading investors in a $100 million funding round for one of Asia’s leading crypto investment houses Animoca Brands Corp, which is worth around $6 billion, Bloomberg reported.

Polygon (MATIC) co-founder Symbolic Capital recently raised $50 million for a new fund that was focusing on early-stage Web 3.0 start-ups. Other companies like crypto investment firm CoinFund and Shima Capital have also announced massive investments into Web 3.0 start-ups. Closer home, Nischal Shetty, the co-founder of WaxirX, has been in the advanced stages of negotiations for funding for his new crypto venture, reported TechCrunch.

At the same time, many experts are still optimistic about cryptocurrency. Many still say that Bitcoin will hit the $100,000 mark. With prices under the $20,000 level, quite a few experts also believe that Bitcoin may hit $10,000 by next year.

Layoffs still continue to move through the industry. 2TM, the parent company of Brazillian crypto exchange Mercado Bitcoin, was one of the most recent ones to announce layoffs. The company laid off 15 percent, or close to 100 people. Snap Inc., the parent company of popular app Snapchat, also announced that its Web 3.0 and NFT project wing, calling it not a priority as it instituted its own layoffs, reported Bloomberg.