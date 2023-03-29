Know why these 6 popular crypto firms have come under regulatory lens

Here are some of the more noteworthy crypto firms that have gotten into a tangle with regulators in recent times and why.

The digital asset industry experienced several financial difficulties last year. However, none were as prolific and well-documented as those of Terra Luna and FTX. The fall of the popular stablecoin and the top crypto exchange triggered a contagion effect that shook the entire industry, even forcing many crypto firms into bankruptcy. More importantly, these events brought the digital industry under the scanner of regulatory bodies the world over.

"FTX's bankruptcy and the many other recent instances of instability have proved why we need a comprehensive regulatory approach that protects consumers and our economy from the risks of crypto," said senator Sherrod Brown, chairman of the Senate Banking Committee. Indian Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was of a similar disposition, stating that FTX’s collapse called for greater visibility on crypto transactions. Even NASDAQ CEO Adena Friedman suggested that the incident was a good opportunity for regulation to ‘catch up’ and ensure safety heading forward.

With several customers, businesses, and financial figureheads calling for greater oversight of crypto, it is not surprising to see U.S. regulators take an aggressive stance toward virtual assets. Over the last few months, authorities in the US have been busy cracking down on the digital asset industry and several companies have felt the wrath of the regulatory pressure. Here are some of the more noteworthy crypto firms that have gotten into a tangle with regulators in recent times and why.

Binance

On March 28, Binance, the world’s largest exchange by volume, and Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the firm’s CEO, were sued by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for allegedly violating U.S. trade laws. The lawsuit claimed that Binance offered unregistered crypto derivatives products and directed U.S. customers to evade compliance controls through the use of VPNs.

The lawsuit further claimed that Binance created a system to hide the full scale of its operations and directed customers to open shell companies to avoid crypto restrictions. It also charged Binance with running an unregistered futures platform. Finally, the chargesheet also states that Binance did not properly implement KYC or anti-money laundering processes.

CZ has come out to rubbish the charges. However, financial services giant, A.B. Bernstein published a report stating that Binance could shutter operations in the US as part of a settlement with the CFTC. "Binance will look to safeguard its dominant international business," said Gautam Chhugani, senior analyst at A.B. Bernstein.

Tron

Much has been debated on whether or not crypto qualifies as a security that needs to be registered with the SEC. Since a formal judgment is yet to be passed, several grey areas exist about what qualifies as a security and what does not. On that front, the U.S. SEC sued the Tron Foundation, its founder Justin Sun, the BitTorrent Foundation, and BitTorrent last week.

The lawsuit argued that Sun offered and sold TRX and BTT tokens via unregistered programs and airdrops, and also manipulated TRX’s secondary market through wash trading. Wash trading is an illegal means of buying or selling securities to feed misleading information to the market. Court filings suggest that Sun's affiliate companies conducted illegal trades and transferred funds for trading. Currently, it is unknown how much Sun and his companies might have to pay should they lose out to the SEC.

Coinbase

The US’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, has seen its fair share of troubles with regulators. Earlier this year, the exchange was ordered to pay a $50 million fine by New York State regulators after an investigation into the exchange's compliance with requirements to prevent money laundering. Authorities found that as far back as 2018, Coinbase allowed customers to open accounts without conducting sufficient background checks. The fine paid was to ramp up compliance efforts to stop potential criminals from using the exchange.

More recently, Coinbase received a Well’s notice from the SEC over the exchange’s staking service Earn, along with its Prime and Wallet products. Through staking, crypto holders can earn coins by participating in the validation process of a blockchain and even gain astonishing returns through yields. A Well's notice does not always result in a lawsuit, even though cryptocurrency companies that haven't filed their staking services with the SEC are under investigation.

Kraken

Another top exchange in the spotlight over its staking service is San Francisco-based crypto firm – Kraken. Last month, Kraken agreed to close its staking program and pay a $30 Million fine to the SEC for failing to register its program. The lawsuit explained that when investors provide tokens for staking to service providers, they lose control of those tokens and take on risks with very little protection.

"Whether it’s through staking-as-a-service, lending, or other means, crypto intermediaries when offering investment contracts in exchange for investors’ tokens, need to provide the proper disclosures and safeguards required by our securities laws," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

Before its $30 Million fine, Kraken was entangled in a brawl with the US CFTC in September 2021 and shelled out $1.25 Million to settle U.S. charges that it illegally offered certain transactions in digital assets, including Bitcoin. Two months later, Kraken paid close to $400,000 for allegedly violating U.S. sanctions laws by failing to prevent users in Iran from accessing its platform.

Paxos

Since the collapse of TerraUSD led to a market-wide decline in cryptocurrency prices, U.S. regulators have kept a close watch on stablecoins. In February this year, the SEC issued a Well’s notice to crypto firm Paxos Trust Co for issuing and listing stablecoins Binance USD (BUSD). The SEC believes that the aforementioned stablecoin qualifies as unregistered security and hence must be sanctioned by the regulator before issue. In response, Paxos said that it would temporarily halt minting BUSD tokens.

Custodia Bank

While not all businesses have been the target of regulatory investigations, some, like Custodia Bank, have faced hardships due to the broader regulatory scrutiny. On Feb 27, the U.S. Federal Reserve denied Custodia Bank a Federal Reserve System Membership. A month later, the regulatory authority stated Custodia Bank's membership into the United States Federal Reserve system was denied due to its connection with crypto markets. A statement read “Custodia had not yet developed a sufficient risk-management framework for its proposed crypto asset-related activities, nor had it addressed the highly correlated risks associated with its undiversified business model.“ It further added that if Custodia Bank were to accept as a member, the bank would have to forfeit crypto-related activities due to the volatile nature of virtual digital assets

Conclusion

After the cryptocurrency sector was reduced to its knees by a year of catastrophic losses and bankruptcies, cryptocurrency companies would have hoped for a recovery in 2023. Instead, businesses have had to deal with the wrath of U.S. agencies that seem more determined than ever to set up regulatory oversight. However, this precedent set by regulators could prove and hopefully help establish a framework within which companies can operate safely and ethically in the years to come.