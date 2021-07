Shetty has often exhorted the government to bring about regulations for cryptocurrencies through the campaign. He believes that regulation would help kickstart growth. “Regulation is going to be the next big buzzword in crypto. Countries around the world will start regulating. The first wave of regulations will be on centralised entities. Overall, regulations bring clarity and that helps grow the industry faster,” Shetty tweeted. In another tweet, Shetty made an interesting point, saying regulations always come after innovation. “If entrepreneurs in India waited for regulations before starting Internet companies, then we would not have had any Indian startups. Regulation needs an ecosystem to regulate. Indian entrepreneurs need to startup in crypto to help build the ecosystem.” (Image: Company website)