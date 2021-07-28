#IndiaWantsCrypto: Key highlights from the 1,000-day campaign
Updated : July 28, 2021 06:26 PM IST
WazirX was launched by three young tech entrepreneurs Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre and Siddharth Menon in March 2018. Within three weeks of its inception came news that RBI had asked banks to stop dealing with cryptocurrency exchanges, effectively banning cryptocurrencies in India. It was a rude shock for the entrepreneurs but instead of calling it quits, they got into innovation mode, and launched a novel peer-to-peer cryptocurrency trading platform that kept the exchange going.