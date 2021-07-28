IndiaWantsCrypto: Key highlights from the 1,000-day campaign

, 2021

: The campaign, which was started with am of getting a positive response from lawmakers, meets with its biggest success. At the CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will take a very “calibrated position” on cryptocurrencies. “The w

orld is moving fast with

technology,

we cannot pretend that we don't want it

. W

e want to make sure that there is a window available for all kinds of experiments

tak

ing

place in the crypto world

,” the FM said.