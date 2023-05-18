Key factors and catalysts that triggered the 2022 crypto crisis: Report 

The report mentions that Celsius halted withdrawals on June 12, 2022, and filed for bankruptcy on July 13, 2022. Meanwhile, Voyager Digital stopped withdrawals on July 1, 2022, and filed for bankruptcy on July 5, 2022.

The year 2022 was filled with high-profile breakdowns and bankruptcies, the ripple effects of which can still be felt in the crypto landscape. The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago (FRBC) recently published a report highlighting the key factors and catalysts that weighed heavily on what were once the most prominent crypto firms in the sector.

As per the report, multiple crypto platforms used customer funds to make risky and illiquid investments. This allowed some firms to generate high rates of returns promised to their customers on their investment products. However, this model eventually backfired. Let’s rewind the clock.

Crypto exchanges involved in 2022 crypto crisis

The crypto market enjoyed its heyday in 2021 amidst a bull crypto cycle. Massive funds were flowing into the crypto business, new projects were being launched every single day, and the price of market leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum was soaring to new heights.

During the crypto boom, a growing number of customers flocked to exchanges to buy and sell digital assets. In turn, exchanges attracted customers by offering high-yield investment products along with ease of trading and custody of crypto assets.

However, the bullish period came to an abrupt end during the final months of 2021. Bitcoin’s price fell sharply from its November 2021 all-time high of $69,000 and continued to bleed on the charts throughout 2022. Following the closure of FTX, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, several well-known companies experienced liquidity problems during the market collapse.

The report analysed bankruptcy filings to highlight outflows of customer funds from crypto platforms, BlockFi, FTX, Genesis (in partnership with Gemini), Celsius, and Voyager Digital.

According to bankruptcy lawyers from FTX, the company once had 9.7 million customers, with more than 1.9 million having positive balances when the firm filed for bankruptcy. The report states that Voyager Digital had 3.5 million customer registrations with 1.19 million funded accounts. However, when it filed for bankruptcy, it had 975,000 customers with positive balances.

The report mentions that Celsius halted withdrawals on June 12, 2022, and filed for bankruptcy on July 13, 2022. Meanwhile, Voyager Digital stopped withdrawals on July 1, 2022, and filed for bankruptcy on July 5, 2022.

BlockFi paused withdrawals on November 11, followed by bankruptcy proceedings around November 28, 2022. Genesis (in partnership with Gemini) paused withdrawals on November 16 and filed for bankruptcy on January 19, 2023.

Finally, FTX stopped withdrawals between November 8-11 2022 and filed for bankruptcy on November 11, 2022.

All these platforms had retail and institutional investors based in the US and globally. The abovementioned examples were among the biggest company failures during the 2022 crypto crisis, according to the report.

Three major crises that shook the crypto market

It all began with the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin, which led to massive customer outflows as many crypto lenders were exposed to the Terra ecosystem. Lending platform, Celsius had almost a billion dollars in Terra's stablecoin. According to the report, Celsius and Voyager Digital witnessed customer fund outflows of 20 percent and 14 percent, respectively, within 11 days after the stablecoin’s collapse.

The second round of outflows from Celsius and Voyager Digital came after the Three Arrows Capital (3AC) meltdown. It was revealed that multiple firms had lent billions to the hedge fund 3AC. For instance, Genesis loaned $2.4 billion to 3AC, BlockFi lent $1 billion, Voyager Digital lent over $350 billion along with 12,250 bitcoin (worth $328 million back then), and Celsius lent $75 million.

The spectacular collapse of FTX in November 2022 was the final straw for the crypto sector. Not only did the same trigger massive losses in the market but also forced large-scale withdrawals of about $7.81 billion, or 37 percent of user assets, from FTX. Furthermore, BlockFi and Genesis withdrew 12 percent and 21 percent of their investments, respectively, from FTX after its collapse.

The research concluded that larger customer withdrawals accelerated the crisis, but the primary reason was crypto lending firms offering high-yield investment products through poor risk management.

Unlike banks, these lending platforms offered no security or insurance against such failures, thus causing customers to panic and trigger a liquidation cascade.

The report also noted that these lending platforms advertised themselves as serving users who were not adequately served by banks. For instance, Celsius' tagline was "Banks are not your friends" and "Unbank yourself," while Voyager Digital used the slogan "Beat your bank."

Conclusion

The research report demonstrates that these firms faced liquidity problems due to their business models, which relied on tempting customers with high-yield products. According to the report, crypto activities are frequently described as unregulated, but they should be viewed as crypto firms attempting to avoid existing regulatory systems that require proper disclosure of financial risks associated with their products, particularly the risks that led these platforms to declare bankruptcy.

This also highlights that hundreds of thousands of users were not provided with adequate disclosures for certain securities. Additionally, the report also stated that FTX's failure put significant pressure on crypto-friendly banks like Silvergate and Signature Bank in late 2022, resulting in a banking contagion during the first half of 2023.

