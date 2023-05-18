English
Key factors and catalysts that triggered the 2022 crypto crisis: Report 

Key factors and catalysts that triggered the 2022 crypto crisis: Report 

By CNBCTV18.com May 18, 2023 3:25:35 PM IST (Published)

The report mentions that Celsius halted withdrawals on June 12, 2022, and filed for bankruptcy on July 13, 2022. Meanwhile, Voyager Digital stopped withdrawals on July 1, 2022, and filed for bankruptcy on July 5, 2022.

The year 2022 was filled with high-profile breakdowns and bankruptcies, the ripple effects of which can still be felt in the crypto landscape. The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago (FRBC) recently published a report highlighting the key factors and catalysts that weighed heavily on what were once the most prominent crypto firms in the sector.

As per the report, multiple crypto platforms used customer funds to make risky and illiquid investments. This allowed some firms to generate high rates of returns promised to their customers on their investment products. However, this model eventually backfired. Let’s rewind the clock.
Crypto exchanges involved in 2022 crypto crisis
The crypto market enjoyed its heyday in 2021 amidst a bull crypto cycle. Massive funds were flowing into the crypto business, new projects were being launched every single day, and the price of market leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum was soaring to new heights.
