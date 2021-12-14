Keen to learn cryptos? Check these popular cryptocurrency courses online

India is believed to have the largest cryptocurrency user base in the world with an increasing number of investors keen on dipping their toes in the crypto markets. Around 10 crore investors have reportedly pumped in $10 billion into the crypto market through investments and the number of investors continues to grow.

Crypto markets are highly volatile , and prices do not necessarily move as expected. It is therefore imperative for inexperienced as well as seasoned investors to read up on the underlying fundamentals of cryptocurrencies before investing in them.

Several crypto courses are now available online and can help interested learners pick up the basics before they invest. We scouted the internet and picked out some of the best options available for you to commence your crypto journey.

Free cryptocurrency courses

Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies by EdX: This 6-week course is curated by computer science experts from UC Berkeley and provides an overview of the crypto market with a focus on bitcoin. The course is recommended for beginners as it lays the foundation for an in-depth understanding of cryptocurrencies. Course fee: Free with optional upgrades.

Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies Technologies by Coursera: This 23-hour course is free and taught by faculty from Princeton University. It delves into the technical aspects of how bitcoin works and the fundamentals of the crypto market. Course fee: Free

Stock Trading/Crypto Trading | technical Analysis Beginner to Pro by SkillShare: This 6-hour course deals with various trading strategies and how one can leverage them to generate gains in the crypto market. The course also helps learners get a firm grasp on the technical analysis of crypto coins. Course fee: Free

Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain by Udemy: This 2-hour course provides learners with an understanding of the blockchain technology that powers cryptocurrencies. Course fee: Free

Learning Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies by LinkedIn Learning: Yet another free course online, this one also skims over other cryptocurrencies apart from bitcoin. The course covers the essentials like the creation of a crypto wallet, bitcoin mining and trading, transaction security, etc. Course fee: Rs 1,061.99

Diploma in Cryptocurrency by Alison: This 15-hour course is also ideal for crypto novices as it comprehensively covers all the basics. It educates learners about the legal implications of dabbling in cryptocurrencies as well as the associated challenges that regulators have to tackle.

Also Read | Explained: How crypto wallets can help you manage holdings amid impending ban

Paid cryptocurrency courses

If you already have a basic understanding of cryptocurrencies but seek advanced knowledge or trading skills, you can consider these paid courses:

Algorithmic Cryptocurrency Trading: This course on Udemy explains advanced trading strategies and encapsulates the top five strategies according to experts. Course fee: Rs 525

The Complete Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin Trading Course 2021: This Udemy course focuses on generating passive income through crypto trading. It also teaches investors how to do due diligence before investing money in a cryptocurrency. Course fee: Rs 525

Cryptocurrencies have turned a lot of heads in 2021 with Bitcoin and ether touching their all-time highs recently. The market is attracting investors who wish to leverage the volatility to realise profits. However, thorough research is crucial and these courses ensure you make well-informed decisions when deploying your hard-earned money.

Also Read | TickerPlant launches cryptocurrency super app CryptoWire: All you need to know