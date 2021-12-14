Keen to learn cryptos? Check these popular cryptocurrency courses online

India is believed to have the largest cryptocurrency user base in the world with an increasing number of investors keen on dipping their toes in the crypto markets. Around 10 crore investors have reportedly pumped in $10 billion into the crypto market through investments and the number of investors continues to grow.
Crypto markets are highly volatile, and prices do not necessarily move as expected. It is therefore imperative for inexperienced as well as seasoned investors to read up on the underlying fundamentals of cryptocurrencies before investing in them.
Several crypto courses are now available online and can help interested learners pick up the basics before they invest. We scouted the internet and picked out some of the best options available for you to commence your crypto journey.
Also Read | How to buy NFTs: A step-by-step guide
Free cryptocurrency courses
Paid cryptocurrency courses
If you already have a basic understanding of cryptocurrencies but seek advanced knowledge or trading skills, you can consider these paid courses:
Cryptocurrencies have turned a lot of heads in 2021 with Bitcoin and ether touching their all-time highs recently. The market is attracting investors who wish to leverage the volatility to realise profits. However, thorough research is crucial and these courses ensure you make well-informed decisions when deploying your hard-earned money.
(Edited by : Yashi Gupta)
First Published: IST