Diageo owned Johnnie Walker has partnered with BlockBar to create a unique collection of NFTs that combine ownership with experience. Each NFT entitles the buyer to own an extremely rare 48-year-old bottle from the Johnnie Walker Masters of Flavour series. With this move, the whiskey manufacturer has become one of the biggest brands to hop onto the NFT bandwagon.

Each NFT will cost $35,000 (17.32 ETH) and will come with its own unique piece of digital artwork. The artwork is created by artist Kode Abdo who also goes by the alias BossLogic. He has designed posters for several top-grossing films in the last few years. He has also recently associated with Lionel Messi to create a series of NFTs dedicated to the legendary footballer.

“The art of flavour. The alchemy of the elements. The taste of generations. I’m proud to present this ‘once in a lifetime’ collection of seven one-of-a-kind works of art. Each piece is a unique celebration of the souls of life, paired with seven rare bottles of 48-year-old Blended Scotch Whisky. Seven treasures reserved for only the most worthy of connoisseurs,” said the artist in the official press release shared with PR Newswire.

Also Read

The Masters of Flavour collection is created from some of the rarest whiskies. These are sourced from Port Dundas, Brora, Glen Albyn and Glenury Royal, which the brand calls “ghost” distilleries. The Spirit Business reported that each bottle comes in “a green Baccarat crystal decanter and a handmade wooden cabinet.”

Julie Bramham, global brand director at Johnnie Walker said, “At Johnnie Walker, we’re always challenging ourselves to create unique experiences that people can enjoy and engage with around the world. This innovative collaboration with Block Bar puts Johnnie Walker at the cutting edge of what is possible in whisky, providing something truly unique for whisky aficionados and collectors around the world.”

But that’s not all. There are 7 NFTs in total, each of which entitles owners to an exclusive trip to the Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh, Scotland. The brand will take the NFT owners on a culture-rich journey which involves whiskey-making. Over and above enjoying a stay at the luxurious Gleneagles Townhouse, they will also visit the Glenkinchie Distillery, where Johnnie Walker makes its whiskey. They will be allowed an exclusive tasting of some of Diageo’s rarest and finest whiskies.

Also Read | This NFT can be your virtual best friend and offer dating advice too

BlockBar, with whom Johnnie Walker has partnered for the NFT creation, is a unique NFT place that connects customers with luxury spirit and wine NFTs. “Partnering with Johnnie Walker for its first-ever NFT drop is so exciting. This partnership demonstrates how an NFT can be so much more than just one product, it can be an experience like no other that offers buyers exclusive long-lasting access to a brand, its heritage and its future,” said BlockBar founder and CEO Dov Falic.

These NFTs can be purchased from 31st May 2022 from 10:30 am EST onwards. The BlockBar marketplace allows users to choose between Ether and fiat currency when making the purchase. As a prerequisite, users must connect their Ethereum wallets to BlockBar and maintain a balance of $35,000. Upon the NFT purchase, users will have their wallets credited with the artwork NFT as well.