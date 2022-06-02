Jobs in Web 3.0: A look at some of the best work opportunities in the Metaverse

Web 3.0 is a significant step up from Web 2.0. It involves so many different technologies, including artificial intelligence, augmented reality, machine learning, etc. The experience it offers is also vastly different from its predecessor; Web 2.0 is primarily static, whereas Web 3.0 is highly immersive.

Therefore, the workforce needed to develop the Metaverse and keep it running is also very different. While the existing roles will continue to exist, many new avenues and opportunities will open up. Here’s a look at some of the jobs one can take up in the Web 3.0 space.

AR/VR Designer:

When web 2.0 was booming, the need for web developers skyrocketed. However, as the web transitions into its next avatar, the underlying skillset that powers it has changed. AR and VR designers have become the need of the hour. They are responsible for shaping the virtual world we shall migrate to. As such, the market for these technologies is estimated to boom in the next few years.

The International Data Corporation (IDC) conducted some research and revealed that the AR/VR market would be worth €15.5 billion in 2022. Another research by Vynz indicated that the market would grow at a CAGR of 48.8 percent and reach a revenue of $161.1 billion by 2025. Therefore, jobs in this sector present a lucrative opportunity for those looking to be part of the Web 3.0 movement.

Community Manager:

Web 3.0 will be largely community-driven. Brands that are foraying into the metaverse focus on adding value to the consumers’ experience in ways that are completely different from how it is done now. Some fashion brands that have already set foot in the Metaverse are engaging with their consumers through games and alternative experiences.

A Community Manager’s job will be to ensure that the brand builds and sustains a strong relationship with its consumer base. They will also be required to manage online channels across various platforms and keep the brand’s buzz alive.

Cybersecurity Expert:

Throughout the journey of cryptocurrencies, we have seen plenty of hacks and attacks. These attacks have resulted in millions of dollars getting siphoned off from platforms. Therefore, cybersecurity is another space that can be explored. Of course, it would be different from the cybersecurity jobs in Web 2.0. One would have to leverage the underlying blockchain technology to secure the web 3.0 environment.

Solidity Developer:

Solidity is a programming language conceptualised by the Ethereum Network team for creating and deploying smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. Smart contracts automate all human functions in a transaction and are backed by a blockchain, thus making them invulnerable to any tampering or modification. As transacting will be one of the integral parts of the Web 3.0 ecosystem, Solidity developers will be key facilitators in the process.

Marketing Manager:

Marketing a brand or a product in the Metaverse would be an entirely different ball game. Enticing users on a platform that requires a virtual presence will not be a straightforward task. Further, while the role may be non-technical, it will still demand technological assistance. Therefore, a new breed of marketing professionals will be required. They will have to adapt and deploy tried and tested skills from the real world in the virtual world.

These were just a few job roles that have cropped up in the Web 3.0 realm. As the Metaverse takes shape and form, it will bring more possibilities and opportunities. Moreover, judging by the kind of money pouring into metaverse projects and platforms, jobs in the sector are sure to offer handsome compensation.