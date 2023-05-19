Is Wall Street’s BlackRock a PEPE Whale— lets find out

According to multiple reports, blockchain addresses with the name 'BlackRock' have been purchasing and selling massive amounts of PEPE, the meme coin that has recently caught the world by storm. But is that really the case? And if so, does that make BlackRock a PEPE whale? Let’s find out.

It is not uncommon for Wall Street firms to dabble in cryptocurrencies since digital assets have developed as an alternative investment class that helps diversify portfolios. You may already know that several financial behemoths have taken a liking to cryptocurrencies over the years. JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley, to mention a few, have made large investments in the industry, whether directly through the provision of crypto services or indirectly through affiliated entities. Even meme coins, which are regarded as among the riskiest bets in an already volatile market, have attracted some prominent names. The most well-known is Tesla and its eccentric billionaire CEO Elon Musk, who appears to be a huge fan of Dogecoin.

When it comes to Wall Street's involvement in cryptocurrencies, particularly meme coins, BlackRock and PEPE are unlikely to be mentioned in the same sentence. But recent headlines have drastically changed that notion.

According to multiple reports, blockchain addresses with the name 'BlackRock' have been purchasing and selling massive amounts of PEPE, the meme coin that has recently caught the world by storm. But is that really the case? And if so, does that make BlackRock a PEPE whale? Let’s find out.