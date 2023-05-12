Is the US government involved with Bitcoin’s recent price drop

Amid reports that the US government was allegedly selling its Bitcoin asset, Bitcoin's price unexpectedly plummeted below $27,000. However, it was later reported the ‘fake’ news might have triggered fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) amongst crypto investors, leading to a sporadic decline in Bitcoin’s price. Here’s a recap of the events that followed in the past few days.

On May 11, Bitcoin's price unexpectedly plummeted below $27,000, a support level it had maintained since March 17, amid reports that the US government was allegedly selling its Bitcoin assets. However, it was later reported the ‘fake’ news might have triggered fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) amongst crypto investors, leading to a sporadic decline in Bitcoin’s price. Here’s a recap of the events that followed in the past few days.

Did the U.S. government sell its BTC holdings?

Bitcoin's market had been choppy in recent weeks, moving between the upper and lower bands of $30,000 and $27,000, respectively. However, on May 11, Bitcoin dropped below this lower band and touched $26,723, its lowest point in nearly two months. The dip was mostly unexpected given that the announcement of US inflation statistics on May 10 was followed by a brief uptick in Bitcoin's price.

Following Bitcoin's dip, it was reported that news of the US government selling confiscated bitcoins may have caused an unanticipated drop in its price. It is currently unknown where the news came from, however, it is known that various social media accounts were fast to spread the story. During the same day, Coinglass, an analytical platform, revealed that $47 million in long positions were liquidated in less than an hour, the second-largest Bitcoin liquidations in 2023 so far.

The US government has amassed a sizable stockpile of Bitcoins over the years. The coins were obtained through seizures from the Silk Road marketplace, thefts on the crypto exchange Bitfinex, and James Zhong, who pleaded guilty in 2012 to manipulating the Silk Road transaction system in order to siphon Bitcoins. The government typically sells these Bitcoin confiscations in public auctions conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service. According to Glassnode, the US Government held 205,515 BTC as of 9 March. The same is valued at $5.42 billion based on Bitcoin’s current market price.

Was this just a rumor?

In the aftermath of Bitcoin’s price drop, several social media accounts argued that recent news of the US government selling its BTC holdings was likely just a rumor which fueled market FUD.

For instance, social media user and on-chain analyst ZachXBT, searched blockchain addresses to demonstrate that addresses associated with US authorities had not engaged in any such transactions. Later that day, analytical platform CryptoQuant tweeted that several social media accounts spread unverified news without fact-checking, resulting in Bitcoin liquidations.

There was also a rumor which suggested that the problem was caused by a faulty feature on blockchain analytics platform, Arkham Intelligence. Some argued that user labels used to mark addresses on Arkham Intelligence were responsible for the trouble. The Arkham interface allows users to manually add or remove labels to modify data sets, which may have led some clients to misuse this feature. However, the platform later denied these rumors. It also confirmed that it had identified seven Bitcoin wallets associated with the US government, and none of them were involved in any BTC transactions of late.

Conclusion

It is difficult to ascertain whether the US government has sold any of its Bitcoin assets this week until an official statement is issued. However, according to some on-chain experts, the same remains a rumor for the time being. At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price traded at $26,420, down by 3.5 percent over the last 24 hours and down by 9 percent over the last 7 days.