Is the US government involved with Bitcoin’s recent price drop

On May 11, Bitcoin's price unexpectedly plummeted below $27,000, a support level it had maintained since March 17, amid reports that the US government was allegedly selling its Bitcoin assets. However, it was later reported the ‘fake’ news might have triggered fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) amongst crypto investors, leading to a sporadic decline in Bitcoin’s price. Here’s a recap of the events that followed in the past few days.

Did the U.S. government sell its BTC holdings?

Bitcoin's market had been choppy in recent weeks, moving between the upper and lower bands of $30,000 and $27,000, respectively. However, on May 11, Bitcoin dropped below this lower band and touched $26,723, its lowest point in nearly two months. The dip was mostly unexpected given that the announcement of US inflation statistics on May 10 was followed by a brief uptick in Bitcoin's price.

Following Bitcoin's dip, it was reported that news of the US government selling confiscated bitcoins may have caused an unanticipated drop in its price. It is currently unknown where the news came from, however, it is known that various social media accounts were fast to spread the story. During the same day, Coinglass, an analytical platform, revealed that $47 million in long positions were liquidated in less than an hour, the second-largest Bitcoin liquidations in 2023 so far.