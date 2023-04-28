English
Is the crypto winter over?

The first quarter of 2023 brought about some positive changes. During the period, Bitcoin crossed the $30,000 mark after trading around $16,500 in early January. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s value also touched $2,000, nearly doubling from its June 2022 close of $1,071.

The global crypto market had a heyday in 2021 when its market cap briefly topped $3 trillion. However, a poor 2022 in which Bitcoin experienced multiple flash crashes left the market cap at the end of the year at only $900 billion. The market’s situation was infamously dubbed the ‘crypto winter’, a term used to describe a prolonged bear market.

Furthermore, high-profile crypto firm collapses, bankruptcies, and liquidations exacerbated the situation and eroded investor sentiment in the crypto market.
X