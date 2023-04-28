Is the crypto winter over?

The first quarter of 2023 brought about some positive changes. During the period, Bitcoin crossed the $30,000 mark after trading around $16,500 in early January. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s value also touched $2,000, nearly doubling from its June 2022 close of $1,071.

The global crypto market had a heyday in 2021 when its market cap briefly topped $3 trillion. However, a poor 2022 in which Bitcoin experienced multiple flash crashes left the market cap at the end of the year at only $900 billion. The market’s situation was infamously dubbed the ‘crypto winter’, a term used to describe a prolonged bear market.

Furthermore, high-profile crypto firm collapses, bankruptcies, and liquidations exacerbated the situation and eroded investor sentiment in the crypto market.

But the first quarter of 2023 brought about some positive changes. During the period, Bitcoin crossed the $30,000 mark after trading around $16,500 in early January. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s value also touched $2,000, nearly doubling from its June 2022 close of $1,071.