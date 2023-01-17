Is the Bitcoin price spike a bull trap?

Several prominent traders and analysts believe that the recent upward trend in Bitcoin price is nothing but a bull trap that will cause pain for those who jump onto the BTC bandwagon at current prices. But what is a bull trap and why do experts think that Bitcoin’s recent rally classifies as one? Tag along to find out.

Bitcoin’s recent price action has left crypto investors and traders pleasantly surprised. After hovering within the $16,000 to $17,000 range for nearly a month, BTC jumped 20 percent over the last week. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation marched from $16,997 on January 13 to $21,224 on January 16.

This price spike filled the market with hope, especially after the disastrous events of 2023. However, several prominent traders and analysts believe that the recent upward trend is nothing but a bull trap that will cause pain for those who jump onto the BTC bandwagon at current prices. But what is a bull trap and why do experts think that Bitcoin’s recent rally classifies as one? Tag along to find out.

Bull traps: What are they?

A bull trap refers to an upward trend that deceives investors into thinking that a certain asset is headed for further gains when it is actually going to drop. Such a price action usually occurs when a cryptocurrency undergoes random and rapid price increases. Market participants see the rise as an opportunity to buy in, believing that the trend will continue. However, the price suddenly drops, and investors are trapped with glaring losses.

Bull traps are characterised by sudden price spikes, accompanied by low trading volumes, overbought indicators and negative market sentiment. At the time of writing, BTC’s trading volume was down 4.87 percent over the last 24 hours and its RSI was 71.57, which is generally considered “overbought.” Moreover, while the digital asset market is in the green since the start of the New Year, the crypto winter still rages on and several web3 firms are feeling the cold. Plenty of large companies have even announced job cuts this month.

Conditions like these have led many prominent traders, analysts and investors to believe that BTC’s current price rally is indeed a bull trap. For instance, popular crypto analyst, Il Capo Of Crypto, referred to the BTC spike as one of the “biggest bull traps” he had ever seen. In the same Twitter thread, Il Capo also validated his opinion through a host of technical indicators and other market factors.

"This is the bull trap I was speaking about," said another prominent analyst, Toni Ghinea, on Jan 14, just as BTC began its march to $21,000. According to Ghinea, BTC will drop to $14,000 in the coming months. On the other hand, Il Capo believes BTC will plummet to $12,000 before the bulls can take over. And it’s not just experts. Even regular traders and investors believe that BTC is currently a bull trap. As per a CoinTelegraph Twitter Poll, more than 60 percent of 5,000 voters believe that the current rally is a bull trap.

There are optimistic investors and traders too

Not all experts agree with the bull trap theory. Some believe that BTC experienced a genuine uptrend last week and that it could continue to reach new heights in 2023. For instance, on Jan 5, prominent venture capitalist, Tim Draper, stated that BTC could touch $250,000 by the end of 2023.

Professor of finance at Sussex University, Carol Alexander, believes that BTC is headed for $30,000 by Q1 of 2023. “There will be a managed bull market in 2023, not a bubble — so we won’t see the price overshooting as before,” Carol told CNBC.

“We’ll see a month or two of stable trending prices interspersed with range-bounded periods and probably a couple of short-lived crashes,” she added. Carol believes that BTC will touch $50,000 by the end of the year.

Moreover, a machine learning tool designed by PricePredictions states that BTC will maintain its valuation in Feb. The model predicts that Bitcoin will stay its course around the $21,000 mark going into the next month and continue growing from there.

In addition, several technical indicators also point towards a breakout in the coming months. For instance, according to TradingView, BTC is forming a falling wedge pattern, a bullish signs that’s often followed by a breakout. Further, the platform’s technical meter points to “buy” for Bitcoin at the moment. Further, several of Bitcoin’s moving average indicators also point to a “strong buy”. Finally, BTC has managed to hover within the $21,000 range over the last couple of days, indicating support at this price level.

Conclusion

It’s hard to tell where BTC is headed next. Several analyst and technical indicators point one way, while another set of experts and indicators tell us something else altogether. However, with halving approaching us in 2024, Bitcoin should see a rise as the number of coins entering circulation slows and supply becomes scarce. However, until then, all we can do is wait and watch. Bitcoin was trading at $21,216 at the time of writing, up 1.86 percent over the last 24 hours.