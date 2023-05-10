Is Binance going bust? Spot market outages and BTC outflows spark fears 

Over the past few days, the crypto community has witnessed multiple changes in Binance’s bitcoin balance. The abrupt flow of bitcoins occurred shortly after Binance temporarily halted BTC withdrawals on its platform. The series of events has led some to believe that whales were jumping ship, raising concerns about the overall health of Binance. But is that really the case? Is Binance about to go bust? Let’s discuss.

What has happened so far?

The sequence of events commenced on May 8, when Binance temporarily suspended Bitcoin withdrawals on its platform due to congestion issues affecting the Bitcoin network. During the same day, a number of bitcoin inflows and outflows were noted on the exchange. As per CryptoQuant, the changes consisted of an outflow of 117,359 BTC, an inflow of 10,036 BTC, and an outflow of 40,184 BTC. The same accounted for nearly $4 billion, representing almost 30 percent of Binance's net bitcoin reserved balance.

As BTC withdrawals remained halted, rumors started circulating on social media platforms that Binance could possibly be financial trouble. A crypto analyst said, “Billions of dollars have been withdrawn from Binance while the price of Bitcoin continues to plummet. This is a big red flag. This sort of behavior happens during insolvency/legal risks”.