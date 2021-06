Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani has backed the regulation of cryptocurrencies as an asset that can be bought or sold, like a commodity. In an interview with Financial Times, he also said treating them as a commodity could add wealth to country’s economy.

Nilekani believes that cryptocurrencies are too volatile and energy-intensive to be used as a means of payment, and feels India’s homegrown Unified Payments Interface (UPI) digital payments infrastructure is more effective.

He also said if individuals and businesses are allowed to tap the cryptocurrency market worth $1.5 trillion, it would allow them to put wealth into India’s economy.

India is a big potential market for cryptocurrencies, but the central government’s official stance is still unclear.

Cryptocurrencies are not illegal in India and people are free to trade them. However, India does not have a regulatory framework to govern cryptocurrencies as of now. According to a report in Business Today, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has made it mandatory for companies to disclose crypto trading or investments during the financial year. Experts see it as a positive step and expect the taxation rules to follow through.

Bitcoin.com had reported last week that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had clarified its position on cryptocurrency. It informed banks that its April 2018 circular barring financial institutions from providing services to cryptocurrency businesses and traders, is no longer valid. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also confirmed that the central bank’s position has not changed but it still has “major concerns” regarding cryptocurrencies.

Meanwhile, the Indian government is still working on cryptocurrency regulation.

Infosys is one of the biggest Indian companies that has adopted blockchain technologies to provide an array of services to its IT and consulting clients.