English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homecryptocurrency NewsAll you need to know about the new cryptocurrency phishing service, ‘Inferno Drainer’ 

All you need to know about the new cryptocurrency phishing service, ‘Inferno Drainer’ 

All you need to know about the new cryptocurrency phishing service, ‘Inferno Drainer’ 
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 24, 2023 9:07:26 PM IST (Published)

According to Scam Sniffer, a web3 scam detecting firm, this notorious scam vendor has already stolen about $5.9 million in assets and targeted at least 4,888 victims. Let's have a closer look.

Cryptocurrency-related thefts are common among decentralised finance (DeFi) platforms and NFT projects. However, what is relatively unheard of is a crypto phishing service. In a recent incident, a fully-fledged scam service provider, called Inferno Drainer, was found to facilitate multi-chain scams while taking a cut of the stolen assets.

According to Scam Sniffer, a web3 scam detecting firm, this notorious scam vendor has already stolen about $5.9 million in assets and targeted at least 4,888 victims. Let's have a closer look.
How Inferno Drainer pulls scams
Inferno Drainer is a malicious software provider that specialises in executing multi-chain scams. Since March 27, it has facilitated over 689 phishing websites, targeting several popular crypto and NFT projects.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X