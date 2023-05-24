All you need to know about the new cryptocurrency phishing service, ‘Inferno Drainer’ 

According to Scam Sniffer, a web3 scam detecting firm, this notorious scam vendor has already stolen about $5.9 million in assets and targeted at least 4,888 victims. Let's have a closer look.

Cryptocurrency-related thefts are common among decentralised finance (DeFi) platforms and NFT projects. However, what is relatively unheard of is a crypto phishing service. In a recent incident, a fully-fledged scam service provider, called Inferno Drainer, was found to facilitate multi-chain scams while taking a cut of the stolen assets.

How Inferno Drainer pulls scams

Inferno Drainer is a malicious software provider that specialises in executing multi-chain scams. Since March 27, it has facilitated over 689 phishing websites, targeting several popular crypto and NFT projects.