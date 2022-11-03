India’s crypto taxes may ‘kill the industry,’ says Binance CEO

Mini
“India has high tax which is probably going to kill the industry,” Zhao said in live-streamed remarks during a panel at a fintech conference in Singapore on Thursday.
Binance Holding Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Zhao “CZ” Changpeng said India’s onerous taxes on cryptocurrency transactions would probably “kill the industry” there.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Pharma PLI weighed down by low subsidies, caveats but market indicates scheme will take off now
IST4 Min(s) Read
There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?
IST3 Min(s) Read
“India has high tax which is probably going to kill the industry,” Zhao said in live-streamed remarks during a panel at a fintech conference in Singapore on Thursday.
Zhao’s comments add to a litany of warnings on the outlook for India’s crypto industry after the government this year introduced a tax package that’s caused trading volumes to evaporate. Instead of introducing comprehensive regulations, India has opted for heavy taxes on capital gains and transactions to curtail the business.
ZebPay, one of India’s oldest crypto exchanges, is looking overseas for growth, CEO Avinash Shekhar said last month, adding that the one percent transaction tax “has to come down, otherwise things are not going to improve”.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!