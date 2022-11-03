Cross
    India's crypto taxes may 'kill the industry,' says Binance CEO

    India’s crypto taxes may ‘kill the industry,’ says Binance CEO

    India’s crypto taxes may ‘kill the industry,’ says Binance CEO
    By Bloomberg   IST (Published)

    “India has high tax which is probably going to kill the industry,” Zhao said in live-streamed remarks during a panel at a fintech conference in Singapore on Thursday. 

    Binance Holding Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Zhao “CZ” Changpeng said India’s onerous taxes on cryptocurrency transactions would probably “kill the industry” there. 

    “India has high tax which is probably going to kill the industry,” Zhao said in live-streamed remarks during a panel at a fintech conference in Singapore on Thursday. 
    Zhao’s comments add to a litany of warnings on the outlook for India’s crypto industry after the government this year introduced a tax package that’s caused trading volumes to evaporate. Instead of introducing comprehensive regulations, India has opted for heavy taxes on capital gains and transactions to curtail the business. 
    ZebPay, one of India’s oldest crypto exchanges, is looking overseas for growth, CEO Avinash Shekhar said last month, adding that the one percent transaction tax “has to come down, otherwise things are not going to improve”.
    Also Read: Explained: Difference between crypto whitepaper, yellow and beige papers
    Binancecrypto taxCryptocurrency

