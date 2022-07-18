India needs global support to implement crypto ban, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has registered its concern over the adverse effect of cryptocurrencies on the economy and recommended prohibiting them by framing regulations.

"Given the concerns on the destabilising effect of cryptocurrencies on a country's monetary and fiscal stability, the RBI has recommended framing of legislation on this sector. The RBI is of the view that cryptocurrencies should be prohibited," she said in a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

The government, however, has viewed a need for a global collaboration for any effective regulation or ban, given the borderless nature of these currencies.

"Therefore, any legislation for regulation or banning can be effective only after significant international collaboration on evaluation of the risks and benefits and evolution of common taxonomy and standards," she added.

According to Sitharaman , RBI said that cryptocurrencies couldn't be considered a currency because every modern currency needs to be issued by either a central bank or government. Moreover, the value of cryptocurrencies rests solely on the speculations and expectations of high returns that are not well anchored.

Sitharaman's comments come amid speculation that the government could introduce legislation in the Monsoon Session of Parliament to regulate the crypto sector. However, no such Bill has been listed for introduction.

