What Is Huobi and why has its native token surged nearly 80 percent in the last week?

By CNBCTV18.com

Huobi is a Chinese crypto exchange that was launched back in 2013. At the time, China was the epicentre of the cryptoverse, and the platform enjoyed exponential growth, amassing a user base of over 10 million users in quick time. Since then, Huobi has grown to become the third-largest crypto exchange in the world by trading volume, with more than $2.5 billion worth of coins and tokens changing hands on most days. Tag along as we tell you more about Huobi and why its native token is up more than 80 percent over the last week.

The rise & fall of Huobi

Huobi was founded by serial entrepreneurs Leon Li and Du Jun in China. It began as a Bitcoin exchange and soon rose to include almost every major cryptocurrency in the world. Fundamentally, the exchange was as good as any, with zero reported security-related incidents in the past nine years of its existence.

What began in China, soon grew internationally and even got listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Everything was great until China started to crackdown on cryptocurrencies. As an exchange with most of its customers in China, it was a disastrous event for Huobi. The company survived the difficult times because it had established offices across different countries and a large enough customer base to tide over the tough times. However, the company had to let go of several employees to keep the candle burning.

The Huobi Token

The Huobi Token (HT) is the native token of the Huobi crypto exchange. Like how BNB is the backbone and reason for the success of Binance as a crypto exchange, the Huobi token comes with similar ideas. It is currently among the top 60 cryptos in the world, with a market cap close to a billion dollars. The token has a max supply of 500 million, with only 130 million in circulation today.

Ownership of the Huobi token comes with many advantages apart from growing value — you receive preferential services, fee discounts on the exchange and other perks. The platform also regularly repurchases Huobi tokens to ensure that the token's price doesn't drop too much.

Recently, the token made news as it was the only crypto with a market cap of over $ 1 billion to stay in the green over the last week. It had risen nearly 80 percent from a recent low, leaving investors pleasantly surprised. HT shot from $4.09 on October 10 to $7.78 at the time of writing, up 3.17 percent in the last 24 hours. So, what caused this sudden surge in the price of the token?

Recent developments

Three recent developments might have had something to do with the surge in the price of the token. First, the exchange had proven that it could survive the bad cards dealt to it with the Chinese crypto crackdown. The international offices had taken over and started expansions to more countries.

Secondly, on October 2, About Capital Management, a Hong Kong-based asset management company with a good record in the cryptoverse, agreed to buy the exchange. This news came after long-standing speculation of founder Leon Li wanting to sell his 60 percent stake in the exchange. Ted Chen, the CEO of About Capital Management, called the Huobi acquisition "a significant milestone for the industry”, saying the exchange is still in its early stage of development and there remains tremendous room for growth."

Third and most importantly, Tron founder Justin Sun was announced as a new member of Huobi's global advisory board. The deal came with millions of Huobi tokens flowing over to Sun, providing him with a vested interest in the company's success. He announced, "In the future, there will be many big moves around HT, including brand upgrade, heavy empowerment, and business cooperation." These three developments, in conjunction, drove the token's value up — enough to create headlines worldwide.

Future prospects

The exchange has every ingredient needed for success, from bankable leadership to a visionary board of directors and a near-perfect platform. Also, as crypto adoption grows and Huobi expands its operations, the prospects for the crypto exchange look incredibly bright.