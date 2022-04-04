How will the metaverse change banking?

Cryptocurrencies have had an unprecedented growth rate in the last two years or so. They have ballooned into a trillion-dollar market with hundreds of tokens already in existence and even more popping up every day.

However, uncertainty around these burgeoning assets meant that their acceptance by the traditional finance industry wasn’t exactly forthcoming. But thanks to the rapid mainstream and institutional adoption of digital currencies, banks and other financial institutions are now clamouring to integrate crypto into their business models.

Many adjacent products and technologies like non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralised applications (dApps) and the metaverse are also starting to pop up. And while each of these has the potential to shake up the banking world, the most promising and fascinating is the metaverse. The virtual world promises to completely overhaul banking, both for the customers and the banks as well.

The future of banking is in the metaverse

Currently, the metaverse is relegated to the gaming space, with games like Decentraland and devices like the Oculus Rift and the PSVR 2 seeing steady growth. The gaming industry even racked up global revenue worth $154 billion in 2021, which is no small feat for an industry that gained popularity only recently.

However, the next frontier for metaverse-related technology could be the banking industry. Experts predict that the metaverse can completely revitalise the working and perception of banking. And it’s not hard to see why; you could visit your bank without stepping out of your home, just pop on a VR device and you’re there!

Investment giant Goldman Sachs mirrors this outlook with predictions that the metaverse will be an $8 trillion industry in the near future. They believe that the virtual economy created by the metaverse will boost the digital economy, which already accounts for 20-25 percent of the global economy.

Sensing the opportunity, many banks have already begun exploring metaverse and blockchain technology. Acorns, a leading American FinTech company, already provides a debit card with an AR technology implanted in it that can be viewed through a smartphone.

Similarly, global banking outfits like BNP Paribas and Citi Bank have also made forays into the virtual world. The former has launched a VR app through which customers can carry out transactions virtually, while the latter is testing holographic workstations for financial trading.

South Korea’s Kookmin Bank has also started a virtual branch that offers one-on-one consultations between customer and employee avatars. And the latest to enter the metaverse is banking giant JP Morgan, which launched its virtual lounge, Onyx, on the Decentraland virtual world.

VR/AR peripherals, the first hurdle

Metaverse is an amalgamation of various technologies like VR, AR, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and blockchains. They are an integral aspect of the metaverse and make it possible for people to interact in a 3-D virtual space.

The problem is that we are at the very early stages of creating AR and VR peripherals for mass usage. These devices need to be affordable, have robust micro-processing capabilities, a long battery life and easy-to-handle dimensions.

In short, these devices need to reach the ubiquity level of present-day smartphones, which will be a long and arduous journey. But the promise of these devices is already here, with multiple VR devices already available and doing well in the market.

The changes metaverse will bring to the banking structure

Metaverse has the potential to make improvements and optimise the banking experience for people in many ways. Some of these improvements will have a monumental impact, while others will work behind the scenes to augment customer experiences.

Engagement in a 3-D environment

Metaverse will create an online virtual space where customers can transact, access banking information and avail of various banking products from the comfort of their homes.

This would augment otherwise painful processes such as bank account opening and loan applications. Moreover, these virtual services could draw the attention of a new generation of users, one that has been mostly apathetic towards the traditional banking industry. Banks would now be able to organise virtual events and functions in the metaverse that could attract new customers from this demographic.

The potential of new products

Along with the metaverse, adjacent products and technologies like cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and virtual goods will also rise. The implementation of NFTs and virtual real-estate will be an essential facet of the metaverse. And to purchase and sell these products, banks will need to accept cryptocurrency through on- and off-ramp methods.

NFTs are prominently displayed in existing metaverses like Decentraland, and banks can provide loans and accept NFTs as collateral in the virtual space. Banks can also facilitate payments for NFTs by setting up dedicated NFT exchange points in the metaverse.

Virtual real estate is another asset banks can latch onto. Already, virtual pieces of land in games like Decentraland and Sandbox are being sold for millions. Banks can provide business loans to customers for purchasing these virtual plots.

Conclusion

As we can see, there will be a myriad of benefits of banking in the metaverse, but the reality is that it is still ways off in the future. However, with proper implementation, the metaverse could be beneficial to both the customers and the banks.