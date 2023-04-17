How US draft bill on crypto will help stablecoin holders and issuers

The growing popularity of stablecoins, even during times of financial distress, is a large reason why the need for regulation is greater now than ever before. On that front, the new draft bill ensures that stablecoins are issued and regulated in a safe and secure manner, addressing existing and potential risks related to them.

The United States Congress has made another attempt to create a legislative framework for the increasingly popular stablecoins, a sort of cryptocurrency that is pegged to a particular commodity or currency. The potential landmark bill, which introduces the US Federal Reserve in the stablecoin sector, comes on the heels of many recent stablecoin crashes.

Proposed regulatory framework

On April 14, the US House Of Representatives released a discussion draft aimed at increasing stablecoin regulation and oversight. The draft bill will be put up for a panel hearing on April 19.

The proposed legislation places non-bank stablecoin issuers like Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC) under the control of the Federal Reserve. In other words, organizations launching stablecoins would need to get Fed approval before issuing them to the public. The bill also requires corporations to be transparent about their stablecoin reserves, which the Fed would investigate before granting approval.

The bill details that companies must hold reserves at least on a one-to-one basis. Treasury bills, US dollars, repurchase agreements backed by treasury bills, and central bank reserve deposits qualify as appropriate reserves companies can maintain to back their stablecoins.

Additionally, stablecoin issuers also need to demonstrate their financial resources, technical expertise, and governance to increase their chances of obtaining a green signal from the Fed.

Those failing to comply with the rules mentioned under the bill could face 5 years of imprisonment and a penalty of $1 million. The document also makes it illegal for a licensed stablecoin to be backed by reserves other than US-dollar equivalents. For instance, it would be unlawful for licensed stablecoins to be backed by ETH, gold reserves, etc.

How exactly will the bill help stablecoin issuers and customers?

Last year, the stablecoin UST’s collapse triggered a market-wide meltdown that depleted the savings of several holders overnight. An ensuing sell frenzy also caused the world’s largest stablecoin by market cap USDT to lose its peg against the dollar. Last month, the second-largest stablecoin, USDC, also temporarily lost its peg in the aftermath of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

However, despite such events, stablecoins have not lost their appeal amongst the crypto audience. A CoinMetrics report shows that stablecoin transactions accounted for $7.4 trillion in 2022, up by 19 percent from a year ago. Peter Johnson, a former partner at trading firm Jump Crypto, said that the stablecoin sector in 2022 beat leading credit card companies such as MasterCard and American Express in trading volumes.

The growing popularity of stablecoins, even during times of financial distress, is a large reason why the need for regulation is greater now than ever before. On that front, the new draft bill ensures that stablecoins are issued and regulated in a safe and secure manner, addressing existing and potential risks related to them.

The bill acknowledges that stablecoins offer benefits such as providing protection for individuals during market volatility without the need to enter or exit the cryptocurrency market or exchange it with fiat currency.

Therefore, if stablecoins are issued within a clear regulatory framework, they can become a more efficient retail payment and reach a wide range of customers. The same can also foster healthy competition and also improve the function of sending and receiving remittances. In the long run, the framework would be beneficial not only for the customers but companies that issue them as well.

The drafted bill also imposes a two-year ban on creating or issuing stablecoins that are not backed by tangible assets. Hopefully, such measures will also protect customers from events like the TerraLUNA crash.

Mixed community response

Jeremy Allaire, co-founder, and CEO of Circle, the second-largest stablecoin issuer, responded positively to the recently published newly drafted bill on stablecoins. He stressed that it is essential to establish clear regulations that foster innovation and entrepreneurship within the framework of US prudential law.

However, other crypto players were disappointed with the bill’s proposal to establish a central authority, such as the Fed, to oversee stablecoin regulation. They argued that while the licensing process may become structured, it remains discretionary, which means that regulatory authorities get to decide who can issue licensed stablecoins.

Conclusion

Stablecoins have witnessed rapid mainstream adoption in the recent past and US regulatory authorities have finally detailed a framework for their adoption and issuance in the newly drafted bill. While the complete ramifications of the draft remain to be seen, calling for greater oversight and outlining procedures for stablecoin issuers is a step in the right direction.