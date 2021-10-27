How to buy Shiba Inu?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has increasingly caught everyone’s attention in the crypto world. On 26th October 2021, SHIB rose 19.2 percent over the past 24 hours, hitting its all-time high of $0.00004860 at 12:17 p. UTC. That’s enormous for this dog-themed meme-coin created only in August 2020.

Ever since this baffling performance, several investors have taken quite an interest in Shibu Inu. If you are a crypto investor, you must already know how to buy or invest in Shiba Inu. However, if you are new to crypto investment, it is natural that you might feel a bit intimidated to buy this coin. But that’s an unfounded fear.

Several online crypto exchanges offer you a hassle-free way of buying the Shibu Inu. One such exchange is WazirX.

WazirX is acknowledged as India’s Most Trusted Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Exchange. But, before you buy Shiba Inu here, you need to create an account with the website. Follow the steps given below to create your account in a quick and hassle-free manner:

Official WazirX site

Visit the official WazirX website and click on the 'Sign Up' button in the right corner.

Enter your email, password, referral code (if any), and click on submit button.

Verify your account with the verification code sent to your email ID.

WazirX's SignUp page

Log into your account.

Complete your KYC verification. You will have to upload the necessary documents along with your selfie.

Enable two-factor authentication from settings.

Visit your account section and click on INR.

Click on the deposit INR button and select your preferred deposit method.

Transfer the funds into your WazirX account

Once your account is set up, you can buy SHIB. Here's what you have to do to buy Shibu Inu at WazirX:

Visit the WazirX official website.

You will find the market tab on the left side of your screen; refer to the picture below:

Search for SHIB in the INR menu. Open the trading window for SHIB.

Click on the Buy/ Sell button.

Set the order type; you can also enter a limit price at which you want the order to be executed.

Enter the amount of SHIB you wish to buy.

The trading window for SHIB

Click on the ‘Buy’ button.

Your order will be successfully executed. Post this, all you have to do is, keep an eye on the value of SHIB you have purchased.

Summing up

The entire process of setting up your account on WazirX will only take a few minutes. KYC verification by the exchange may take 24-48 hours.

That’s it! You can start trading and investing in Shiba Inu as well as other digital coins.