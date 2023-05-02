Breaking News
Market ends at four month high led by IT stocks
How has Bitcoin reacted to the US banking crisis?

By CNBCTV18.com May 2, 2023 4:15:50 PM IST (Published)

The largest cryptocurrency in the world has jumped by around 70 percent in 2023 so far, following a harrowing 2022 in which industry-wide collapses slashed the demand for digital currencies.

Soon after First Republic Bank revealed in its quarterly report on April 24 that its high-net clientele was pulling out deposits, Bitcoin’s price jumped on the charts, recording its biggest daily gain in a week.

Over the next two days, Bitcoin’s gaining spree continued as it racked up another 6 percent gain and briefly touched the $30,000 threshold before profit-taking kicked in.
The largest cryptocurrency in the world has jumped by around 70 percent in 2023 so far, following a harrowing 2022 in which industry-wide collapses slashed the demand for digital currencies.
