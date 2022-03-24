Cross-border transactions have become an essential part of the global economy. And while the current system is adequate in the sense that it gets the job done, there are certain inefficiencies that can be eliminated with the use of cryptocurrencies and blockchains.

Public blockchains and their native cryptocurrencies are global by nature and built to be secure, censorship-resistant, with fewer transaction fees, and most importantly, they can settle transactions instantly. This is because cryptocurrencies replace centralised authorities with a network of nodes that verify transactions.

How do crypto-cross border payments work?

Crypto cross-border payments follow a fairly straightforward process. If you live in Spain and wish to send money to a friend in Australia, the first step would be to find an ‘on-ramp’ service provider. There are several such service providers, and their job is to take your fiat currency and provide you with an equivalent amount of cryptocurrency. You can complete this transaction using your credit card or through a bank transfer. This cryptocurrency can then be stored in a secured crypto wallet. Again, there are several different wallets to choose from and setting up an account is extremely easy.

Also Read: How top 10 cryptocurrencies fared in last 12 months

The next step would be to obtain your friend's wallet address. Once you have this address, just send the required amount, and your friend should receive the crypto in no time. They can then convert the cryptocurrency into fiat currency, thereby completing the transaction.

Simple right? Now let’s look at the traditional method of money transfers.

Cross-border transactions through banks

Traditionally international transactions have been carried out through a network of banks and a global messaging system called SWIFT.

SWIFT is short for Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications. It is a framework that redirects transactions through various banks using a coded messaging system. Currently, the SWIFT system has over 11,000 banks and financial institutions, sending out over 42 million messages every day to successfully complete cross-border transactions.

As you can surmise, this system of redirections and messages can get a little complicated. It might bloat a simple transaction into various branches and detours, whereas it should be a simple peer-to-peer transfer.

The method employed by SWIFT caused a lot of delays. Transactions can take up to days to be completed as there are various steps to reach from the point of origin to the final recipient. Moreover, according to CoinTelegraph, the current system incurs an average fee of 6.75% per transaction. Also, playing by the rules of a centralised authority like a bank creates inefficiencies like being able to make payments only during banking hours.

Currently, 19 countries along with the European Union adhere to the SWIFT system and guidelines. If you want to make transactions to countries that are not a part of SWIFT, it could take even longer for the transaction to be settled, and the fees attached to a transaction can be exuberant, going up to 5-10 percent.

This system has been most beneficial to banks that have raked in trillions through fees just because of the liquidity they provide.

The necessity of off-ramps and on-ramps in cross-border transactions

A particular problem with cryptocurrencies is that they are highly volatile. Their prices shoot up and down in a matter of hours, sometimes even seconds. This might not be desirable for some individuals, merchants or businesses looking for cross-border payment services. To accommodate this gap, crypto cross-border transaction systems utilise various on-ramp and off-ramp methods that convert fiat to crypto and crypto to fiat.

Fiat-backed stablecoins have become one of the most popular on- and off-ramps solutions. Being pegged against a traditional fiat like the U.S dollar, they ensure relatively easy access to crypto without having to convert money into fiat immediately. They cut out the transactional headaches for a customer, like tax conversion and high volatility in cryptocurrencies.

Institutional adaption

Seeing the potential and rising popularity of cryptocurrencies, several companies and institutions have finally begun to include digital assets in their business models. One particular application that many companies have honed on is the cross-border transaction capabilities of crypto and blockchain.

Major companies, including Microsoft, Tesla, Expedia, and WeWork, started accepting payments in cryptocurrencies in 2021. Payment giants Visa and Mastercard have rolled out support for cryptocurrencies on their networks, giving users access to their crypto portfolios and the ability to convert them quickly and cheaply into traditional currencies.

Ripple, the organisation behind the crypto XRP, have been focused on bringing instant and reliable international transactions to multiple financial institutions using blockchain technology. They are working with many players in the international transaction space and have diverted their focus towards Asia, which they see as a critical growth market.

Closing thoughts

As the world becomes more globalised, the need for an efficient cross-border transaction system is heightened. And cryptocurrencies seem to be the perfect solution. While banks can start to lower their transaction fees in an effort to compete with crypto transaction systems, the immutability and security that a blockchain provides are better than traditional banks.