How close are we to the launch of FTX 2.0?

Court documents show that John Ray, who took the reins of FTX prior to bankruptcy proceedings, is orchestrating a comeback plan that could come to fruition sooner than expected. However, the burning question on everyone's mind is just how close we are to witnessing the launch of FTX 2.0.? Let’s find out.

Following the stunning collapse of the FTX empire which drove countless businesses to their knees, the defunct exchange is seeking a new lease on life to set the record straight.

Court documents show that John Ray, who took the reins of FTX prior to bankruptcy proceedings, is orchestrating a comeback plan that could come to fruition sooner than expected.

However, the burning question on everyone's mind is just how close we are to witnessing the launch of FTX 2.0.? Let’s find out.

Background

FTX, once the second-largest crypto exchange at its peak, fell in spectacular fashion last year after customers triggered a bank run amid several allegations against the company and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. The claims included misappropriation of customer funds and unsound links to sister firm Alameda Research.

FTX abruptly halted all withdrawals between November 8 and 11, 2022, and ultimately succumbed to the weight of its financial burdens. It filed for bankruptcy on November 11, 2022. The fallout left nearly 2 million customers with unpaid debts.

Furthermore, its collapse ignited a catastrophic chain of liquidations that reverberated throughout the industry, resulting in the downfall of numerous crypto firms. In the wake of a liquidity crisis that struck last year, around 130 companies under the FTX group were forced to seek bankruptcy protection. Some prominent firms to go belly up were Voyager Digital, Genesis BlockFi, Celsius, and Three Arrows Capital.

Several officials were charged with crimes as a result of the whole debacle, including former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang. Both individuals pleaded guilty to fraud charges. Meanwhile, former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, largely denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. His trial is scheduled for October 2023.

Meanwhile, Ray has attempted to maintain a distance from him, stating that there is no need for the company to engage in dialogue with Bankman-Fried as he has not provided any information that the public does not already know.

The seismic collapse of FTX cast a dark shadow over the crypto market and triggered an unprecedented outflow of funds, amounting to $7.81 billion.

In a recent court filing, the FTX team disclosed a compensation report highlighting the efforts made by Ray during the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process. The court documents revealed that a series of meetings have taken place between debtors and creditors over the past month.

Prior to that, FTX reported about $5.5 billion in liquid assets at the start of the year, with outstanding debts of over $3 billion owed to its primary creditors. However, the exchange claims that it managed to recover $7.3 billion in assets during April, hinting that the team is close to restarting operations. Ray has also taken into account feedback from FTX's stakeholders, who still view the exchange as a viable business.

Bankman-Fried shared a "pre-mortem overview" in a tweet on January 12, suggesting that if the exchange were to reboot, it might be possible to reimburse customers using available assets.

Present Scenario

The latest court filing addresses crucial topics such as the exchange's restructuring plans and the necessary preparations for its reboot as FTX 2.0. The FTX team aims to relaunch the exchange by the second quarter of 2024.

Investors who are looking to recoup their losses might find some relief in this development. However, doubts persist among industry insiders regarding the feasibility of the reboot plans.

For one, FTX is yet to reimburse the majority of its customers, let alone its creditors. If claims of its asset recovery are true, the exchange would have to set aside nearly half the recovered amount to pay only its top 50 creditors. Other creditors may be given the option to convert their debt into ownership in FTX, but that choice would be far from ideal due to the exchange's tarnished reputation.

If you disregard FTX's wrongdoings and analyze the company just on its platform, you would find that FTX was not without flaws. Several technical deficiencies plagued the platform, including software bugs and high latency issues. A prospective reboot would have to focus not only on rebranding but also on addressing these shortcomings for a better user experience.

Lastly, there’s also the issue of FTX’s native token, FTT. It was reported that both, Alameda and FTX held a significant portion of FTT prior to their collapse. This would make the token a crucial part of the FTX ecosystem in the future as well. However, the significance of the FTT token may diminish since the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) considers these tokens as securities.

Conclusion

While some are hopeful about FTX’s revival plans, others remain skeptical. It is challenging to predict whether or not the restart would be successful, considering that the company has a lot of ground to make up to reinstate its position as one of the top crypto exchanges in the world. With that in mind, it appears doubtful that a restart will occur very soon until larger issues are resolved.