How close are we to the launch of FTX 2.0?

Following the stunning collapse of the FTX empire which drove countless businesses to their knees, the defunct exchange is seeking a new lease on life to set the record straight.

Court documents show that John Ray, who took the reins of FTX prior to bankruptcy proceedings, is orchestrating a comeback plan that could come to fruition sooner than expected.

