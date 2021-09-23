How Bitcoin prices briefly crashed to $5,000 due to a bug

A bug caused an error in the crypto data network Pyth’s platform, prompting it to show a nearly 90 percent drop in Bitcoin prices Monday, albeit for a brief period of time. The glitch did not appear on any other platform.

Around 5:50 pm Monday, Bitcoin’s price showed $5,402 on the Pyth platform when it was hovering around $41,000 on major centralised exchanges.

Launched on the Solana blockchain, Pyth provides pricing information to DeFi developers by drawing market data from exchanges and traders. The real-time market data provider is associated with some of the biggest names in cryptocurrency and finance

It sources data from finance giants like Sam-Bankman Fried's FTX, CoinShares, Jane Street, Jump Trading Group, and Virtu Financial.

Also Read | Why September is seen as a bad month for cryptocurrencies

Pyth released a report on the root cause analysis of the incident on Wednesday, explaining how the flash crash was caused by a combination of two factors.

“The issue was caused by the combination of (1) two different Pyth publishers publishing a near-zero price for BTC/USD and (2) the aggregation logic overweighting these publishers’ contributions and both publishers encountered problems related to the handling of decimal numbers,” the report said.

The first publisher encountered a bug and reported the price as a floating-point number where this utility expected an integer. The utility converted the floating-point number to the integer 0 and published it.

The second publisher encountered a race condition between two programs that resulted in them reading an exponent of 10^0 for BTC/USD instead of 10^-8 for the 2-minute interval of the incident, the report said.

“Several Solana programs relying on Pyth prices were impacted by this incident," Pyth said in the post.

Developers are making several changes to reduce the chances of the platform showing incorrect prices caused by software errors, said Pyth. They are also improving monitoring tools to help publishers respond quickly to anomalous data, it added.

Although prices returned to normal on the platform on Tuesday, Pyth faced a heavy backlash on social media.

One netizen questioned how Pyth was still in operation: “It’s a complete liability to have even the smallest potential for that to happen again,” LinkGeneraI said in a tweet.

Bonfida, a project based on Solana, tweeted that the flash crash "caused a series of liquidation events on the Audaces protocol BTC-PERP market (unfortunately working as intended)." Liquidation engine Audaces is Bonfida’s perpetual futures platform.

This is the second time Pyth has encountered a problem in recent times. Last week, the network had stopped working for 17 hours.

Also Read | Bitcoin wallet wakes up after 9 years to see Rs 6 lakh turn into Rs 216 crore