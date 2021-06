2017: Bitcoin price spikes sharply from a low of about $2,500 to a high of nearly $20,000. Search interest in bitcoin goes up 20x, according to data from Google Trends. But the regulatory cloud over cryptocurrency darkens, with the RBI and Finance Ministry cautioning the public against the cryptocurrency. The Finance Ministry compares cryptocurrencies with ponzi schemes. A committee comprising FinMin, RBI and SEBI members is formed to look at the regulation over the asset. Two PILs are filed against the use of cryptocurrencies in the Supreme Court. (Image: IANS)