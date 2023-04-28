Here is how the NFT market fared in 2023 so far

During the first two months of 2023, NFT sales were beginning to see a comeback. In January, the value of NFT sales touched nearly $1 billion according to cryptoslam.io, rising by over 40 percent compared to December 2022.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) burst onto the scene in 2017 with the introduction of CryptoKittes, but the market has come a long way since breeding digital casts. Today, the term NFTs encompass a variety of collections, including art, metaverse tokens, and gaming collectibles, among others.

As the concept gained traction, demand for digital assets increased significantly, and by 2021, NFTs were regarded as one of the most important sectors in the crypto industry. The market capitalisation of NFTs even surpassed $40 billion in the same year.

However, a weak crypto market in 2022 harmed demand for NFTs, causing prices to fall by the second half of the year. To make matters worse, sales appeared to be drying up, leading to a mass exodus of buyers and sellers from the market.