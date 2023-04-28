English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homecryptocurrency NewsHere is how the NFT market fared in 2023 so far

Here is how the NFT market fared in 2023 so far

Here is how the NFT market fared in 2023 so far
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 2:29:37 PM IST (Published)

During the first two months of 2023, NFT sales were beginning to see a comeback. In January, the value of NFT sales touched nearly $1 billion according to cryptoslam.io, rising by over 40 percent compared to December 2022.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) burst onto the scene in 2017 with the introduction of CryptoKittes, but the market has come a long way since breeding digital casts. Today, the term NFTs encompass a variety of collections, including art, metaverse tokens, and gaming collectibles, among others.

Recommended Articles

View All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


As the concept gained traction, demand for digital assets increased significantly, and by 2021, NFTs were regarded as one of the most important sectors in the crypto industry. The market capitalisation of NFTs even surpassed $40 billion in the same year.
However, a weak crypto market in 2022 harmed demand for NFTs, causing prices to fall by the second half of the year. To make matters worse, sales appeared to be drying up, leading to a mass exodus of buyers and sellers from the market.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X