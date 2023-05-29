Here are some common mistakes cryptocurrency startups should avoid

The confluence between tokens and economics is referred to as tokenomics. In crypto, having a vision and unique use case does not always guarantee success.

Building a cryptocurrency startup can be challenging as there are many points to keep in mind in order for it to be successful. Efficient resource allocation, adept manpower planning, sustainable tokenomics, and key marketing strategies are among the few factors that businesses must get right to traverse the ups and downs of the cryptocurrency market.

Meanwhile, it is also important to avoid some common mistakes during your crypto journey. If you own a cryptocurrency startup, this guide may provide you with some valuable insights.

Not measuring your user retention

Everything considered, getting users to flock to your cryptocurrency startup is not the most difficult part of your business. Because the cryptocurrency field is bustling with new investors, marketing methods, social media presence, collaborations, and acquisitions can attract customers to your platform despite the heavy competition.

However, attracting users is just one piece of the puzzle. What will really grow your business over the long run is the number of users that utilise your platform on a daily basis.

Take LooksRare for instance. The NFT marketplace debuted in January 2022 and quickly impacted the marketplace industry. Its NFT trade volumes even tripled those of market leader OpenSea at one point. The same attracted a spade of users to the platform. However, user retention was one of its biggest problems. Many complained that the platform did not provide enough token incentivises or did not allow enough collections to be listed.

Furthermore, investigations alleged that the marketplace's figures were exaggerated as a result of wash trading, a strategy in which users concurrently sell and buy the same NFT, raising its price. Currently, LooksRare has the weakest all-time trader figures among the top five NFT marketplaces by volume. Many expect the platform’s financial performance to weaken in the coming years if it does not manage to generate higher user figures.

Long story short, you should create strategies that ensure users continue using your platform over the competition. Enhancing your incentive or rewards system, responding swiftly to grievances, and creating a seamless user experience are some of the ways through which you can keep innovating your primary product.

Poor Resource Management

Poor resource management can lead to the downfall of any business in any field, but it is particularly important in the cryptocurrency industry. Given how rich the industry is with venture capitalists and investment funds, finding investors to back your crypto startup should not be much of a problem.

However, because your primary operation is your cash cow, you must prioritise it first before non-essential operations. Hire just those who will assist you improve your primary cryptocurrency-related product and avoid raising more funds than you need. Over-hiring is a sub-optimal solution to building your business. Meanwhile, over-raising might entice you to allocate resources that are unimportant to your organisation. Both these factors can become liabilities if your startup has a setback. Think of scaling up your operations only when you start seeing organic growth in the number of users on your platform.

Weak Tokenomics

The confluence between tokens and economics is referred to as tokenomics. In crypto, having a vision and unique use case does not always guarantee success. Instead, projects that build their model around well-designed incentives that provide value to their users are more likely to succeed in the long run than projects that do not build an ecosystem around their tokens. This is why you must take the time out to constantly develop your tokenomics. This includes mining and staking rewards, token yields, token burn mechanisms, and token allocations.

Escaping at the first sight of trouble

The cryptocurrency market is filled with instances of rug-pulls, hacks, thefts, and scams. Unfortunately, the same can overburden many businesses. On top of all that, regulatory clout surrounding digital assets can make it even more tedious for companies to operate. But there’s a saying — Rome was not built in a day.

In simple words, good things take time. Yes, this may be the most common advice you have ever heard but you will surprised by how many businesses actually exit the crypto space amidst several headwinds.

Try to immerse yourself as much as possible in the realm of cryptocurrency. This could include hurdles such as investors abruptly withdrawing from the project, partnerships that do not keep their half of the bargain, or even bear markets that sweep away funds. Either way, do not lose hope.

Instead of packing up, keep trying until you get it right. Amazon and Cisco did not start as multi-billion-dollar companies from day one. They had to ride out the dot com crash, an infamous market event of the late 90s during which several tech firms were forced into liquidation. However, those with mettle lived on to become industry leaders.

Takeaways