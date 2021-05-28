Altcoin boom: Here are 5 bitcoin rivals that are going up, up, and away
Updated : May 28, 2021 10:30 PM IST
Altcoins, or bitcoin’s rivals, are taking on the bruised cryptocurrency and eating into its market share of $2 trillion which has quickly fallen to $700 billion. Some like Dogecoin have no use beyond trading, but others like Ethereum aspire to become the backbone of the future financial system. Investors fuelling their rise don’t seem to be too bothered with utility and are just in for quick profit and to join Elon Musk for an entertaining ride. Whether you are in for a long haul or just a quick profit-booking, here are some cryptocurrencies worth taking a look at...