  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Closing Bell: Nifty ends at record high, Sensex up 307 points; RIL top gainer, up 6%
Asian stocks extend global rally to 7th day, US stimulus in focus
Rupee surges 18 paise to 72.42 against US dollar in early trade
Home Cryptocurrency

Hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio reveals he prefers Bitcoins over bonds

Updated : May 29, 2021 11:59:39 IST

In a volatile investment environment, cryptocurrency can act as the best store of value says Dalio
Cryptocurrencies are likely to face an existential threat from regulators and central banks, according to Dalio.
Hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio reveals he prefers Bitcoins over bonds
Published : May 25, 2021 03:29 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Ladakh gets Centre's nod for transmission lines at revised cost of Rs 1,310 crore

Ladakh gets Centre's nod for transmission lines at revised cost of Rs 1,310 crore

Minimum airfares to be increased by 13-15% for domestic flights wef June 1

Minimum airfares to be increased by 13-15% for domestic flights wef June 1

Airlines can operate only 50% of pre-COVID domestic flights from June 1

Airlines can operate only 50% of pre-COVID domestic flights from June 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement